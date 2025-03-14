You already knew the Philadelphia 76ers are severely injured right now. But it's not just that they’re missing a few players — they’re missing an entire rotation's worth of guys at the moment. With Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and many more sidelined, their injury report is enormous and they are making history because of it.

In their next game, a home matchup against the Indiana Pacers, they have only eight players available. Not only that but only one player in the top 10 of their payroll is available to play — and it's the player that ranks 10th (Guerschon Yabusele). According to HoopsHype, almost 96 percent of the team's payroll is sidelined, a record at least for this season and probably one of the highest percentages of all-time.

HOLD ON: WE HAVE A NEW RECORD Sixers have 96 percent of their payroll sidelined right now. Oh man. pic.twitter.com/FzQhelEV49 — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) March 14, 2025

76ers facing huge wave of injuries as season rolls on

The 76ers' starting lineup of Yabusele, Jared Butler, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ricky Council IV and Adem Bona is their 42nd unique starting group of the season. No other team is particularly close in that department. The 2023-24 Memphis Grizzlies had 51 last season and Philly has 16 more games, so there's a chance that record could only last a year.

The 76ers' three active bench players against the Pacers are Alex Reese (who was listed as questionable on the injury report due to a left shoulder contusion), Jalen Hood-Schifino and Oshae Brissett. Reese has played five games with Philly already while the other will make their Sixers debut. Brissett was officially signed less than five hours before tip-off.

At 22-43, the Sixers are 12th in the Eastern Conference and unable to make any progress towards a postseason berth. They only get their first-round pick if it lands in one of the top six spots. Otherwise, it goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Things are, to put it lightly, not going well.