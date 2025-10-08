Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes' contract stalemate came to an end, as both sides agreed to an $8.7 million qualifying offer for the 2025-26 campaign. At the end of negotiations, Grimes holds no hard feelings with the 76ers front office. He's eager to start the season.

While the 76ers were unable to agree on a long-term deal, Grimes is still happy to be back for the upcoming season, he said, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

“Not at all. I’m here to play basketball, you know what I mean? I try to control what I can control, and that’s how hard I go in the gym,” Grimes said. Preparation-wise, working out my body, and I leave that up to my agent and the front office. Hopefully, I’ll be able to be back here longer. I wanted to be back here on a longer-term deal, but I’m happy to be here right now and do everything I can to help this team win.”

Grimes was traded to the 76ers from the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the trade deadline last season, and finished the year on a high note for Philadelphia. Starting in 25 of 28 appearances, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Grimes also shot at a 46.9% clip from the floor, including 37.3% from deep.

Grimes joins a crowded 76ers backcourt led by Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Jared McCain, who's expected to miss the start of the regular season due to a UCL injury. The third overall pick, VJ Edgecombe, will make his Sixers debut in head coach Nick Nurse's backcourt, and veteran guard Eric Gordon is back for the upcoming season.

76ers' Daryl Morey's reported tactics with Quentin Grimes

After 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey reportedly offered a four-year deal, worth $39 million, the 76ers increased their qualifying offer to Quentin Grimes to benefit them in the long run. Heading into 2025-26, Grimes waived his no-trade clause once he agreed to an $8.8 million one-year, deal, as ESPN's Shams Charania noted.

“The Sixers' first formal proposal of the offseason came on Sept. 24 — nearly three months into free agency — with a four-year, $39 million offer. Days later, Grimes was offered a one-year, $8.8 million deal that gave him $100,000 more than his qualifying offer in order to waive an inherent no-trade clause. Those frameworks were declined, Bauman said, and negotiations never advanced,” Charania reported. “On Wednesday, (Grimes' agent David) Bauman said Grimes' side offered the 76ers a one-year framework at $17 million while waiving the no-trade clause and a two-year deal at $34 million with a player option. Both were rejected by the 76ers, Bauman said.”

Grimes ultimately ended up getting walked down and caving on the one-year, $8.8 deal.