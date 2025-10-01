Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard and restricted free agent Quentin Grimes has opted to accept and sign his one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer for the 2025-26 NBA season, league sources told ClutchPoints on Wednesday.

By accepting his qualifying offer and not agreeing to a new contract with the 76ers as a restricted free agent, Grimes will enter unrestricted free agency in 2026.

Grimes, 25, emerged as a key offensive weapon for the 76ers on the wing during the second half of the 2024-25 season once the team was out of playoff contention with Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey dealing with injuries.

As he took over a starting role, Grimes became Philadelphia's go-to scorer and was one of the league's most efficient offensive players in March, where he averaged 26.6 points, 4.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

During this span, Grimes was tied for 11th with Anthony Edwards in scoring. He also joined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the only players in the league during March to average at least 25 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3-point range.

The 76ers acquired Grimes, along with a second-round pick, before February's trade deadline from the Dallas Mavericks in a deal that sent Caleb Martin to Dallas. This ended up being a steal for Daryl Morey and his front office, as Grimes proved to be an exceptional talent in a featured role.

At no point did Philadelphia intend to see Grimes leave this offseason. However, Morey and the team weren't prepared to commit long-term money to the 25-year-old, which resulted in his decision to bet on himself with the qualifying offer.

Before Media Day and training camp, the 76ers proposed a four-year, $39 million contract structure that was essentially a four-year qualifying offer. Grimes and his representation immediately declined this offer and sought an inflated one-year contract over $15 million, where he would waive his no-trade clause, sources said.

Grimes and Philadelphia's front office could not come to terms on a larger one-year contract before his qualifying offer deadline. It is expected that the team will explore trade talks for Grimes before the trade deadline, despite him accepting his qualifying offer and owning a no-trade clause.

The big question regarding the young wing is whether he can continue to produce like he did at the end of the 2024-25 season once the Sixers' stars are back on the court.

With the Eastern Conference wide open entering the 2025-26 season as a result of injuries to superstar talents like Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, and Tyrese Haliburton, the 76ers are very optimistic that they can contend at the top of the standings at full strength.

While they will need Embiid, George, and Maxey healthy to do so, the Sixers also recognize that they will need key talents like Grimes to step up as efficient secondary scorers. Between his defensive abilities and 3-point shooting, Grimes checks off all the boxes for being an instant-impact player for the 76ers during the 2025-26 season.

Grimes is even more vital to the Sixers to begin the new season, with second-year guard Jared McCain undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb. McCain will be sidelined for at least a month before ramping up his activities on the court.

Unfortunately, injuries continue to loom large in Philadelphia outside of McCain.

George underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure this offseason, and there are also concerns being raised about Joel Embiid's long-term knee health and whether he will be 100 percent for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Embiid has made headlines recently after recent pictures show him looking slimmer and ready for the start of the preseason. Whether or not he can remain available remains a major question in Philadelphia.

This offseason for the Sixers has been about filling the gaps around their star talents.

That is why the Sixers brought in unique rookies like VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome during the 2025 NBA Draft. Although losing Guerschon Yabusele in free agency to the New York Knicks hurts, the 76ers have already replaced him with a dynamic big man in Trendon Watford from the Brooklyn Nets.

Grimes' return to Philadelphia, even if it's for only one year, provides depth and stability in the second unit. The team will need his production if they are to regain any relevance in the East after a lackluster 2024-25 season, especially with George suffering yet another setback.

The 76ers went 24-58 this past year, the fifth-worst record in the NBA. Philadelphia failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.