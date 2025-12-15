The Denver Broncos are coming off a statement victory on Sunday at home over the Green Bay Packers, but that win also appears to have come at a high cost on the injury front for the AFC-leading squad.

Broncos defensive back Brandon Jones suffered an upper-body injury in the 34-26 win against Jordan Love and company at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, and on Monday, the team decided to put him on the injured reserve, as noted by Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

“Breaking: The Broncos placed Brandon Jones on IR, per the wire. Big loss for the Broncos' defense,” shared Stevens via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Before Jones left the Packers game, he had four tackles to add to his season's totals. Since he's been placed on the IR, the earliest he can return to action will be after Denver's first game in the postseason, so he concludes his 2025 campaign with an interception, seven passes defended, 0.5 sacks, 78 combined tackles and two quarterback hits through 14 games (including 13 starts) for Denver's stout stop unit.

Jones is in his second season with the Broncos after spending his first four campaigns in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. He was a third-round selection (70th overall) by the Dolphins at the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2024, he put pen to paper for a three-year, $20 million contract with the Broncos.

The Broncos will have to learn playing without Jones for now, beginning in a marquee matchup against another red-hot team in the form of Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High.