Despite not getting much chance to play with the superstar he was brought in to complement, Quentin Grimes has been getting buckets for the Philadelphia 76ers. They may not have swindled the Dallas Mavericks like the Los Angeles Lakers did but acquiring Grimes looks like a phenomenal move.

The 76ers sent Caleb Martin, an older player who has yet to play for Dallas because of injury, and a 2030 second-round pick to land Grimes and their own 2025 second-round pick. Receiving the better player and draft pick was some great work by Philly's front office.

StatMuse pointed out that Grimes has scored the most points in the month of March so far, even surpassing superstar guards like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Stephen Curry. SGA, one of the leading MVP candidates, is the only other player to have at least 80 while Grimes was one bucket away from reaching 90.

76ers' Quentin Grimes proving to be more than just 3-and-D player

The 76ers pursued Grimes for his 3-and-D skill set. He hasn’t sacrificed either talent while his usage increases, recording three 30-point performances in his eight games as a Sixers starter. Still, he's called up on often to be a catch-and-shoot threat and Philly's best point-of-attack defender. He's had multiple steals in four of his eight starts with Philly.

The threat of Grimes' shot naturally pulls defenders away from the paint. After conceding an open triple, Naz Reid learned that Grimes will pull it if he gets space. When Reid tries to take that space away, Grimes splits the defenders and pulls up for the two-pointer.

One of the reasons Grimes is so good at attacking off the dribble is because he's patient. He keeps his dribble alive when a defender cuts off his driving lane and deploys change-of-pace moves and shot fakes to get it back. When Donte DiVincenzo met him on a drive, Grimes slowed up while maintaining control of his dribble, getting DiVincenzo on his hip and allowing him to power through to the rim.

Although Grimes isn't the fastest or biggest wing out there, he's adept at leveraging either aspect of his game in transition. The Sixers, one of the slowest-playing teams in the league, have benefited immensely.

Through it all, Grimes can shoot off the dribble, too. Whether it's walking into a pull-up trey or stepping back for a middie, he's capable of stepping into open space and making the defense pay.

Grimes is a restricted free agent this summer. Even though he most likely won’t post such gaudy scoring totals when playing alongside Joel Embiid, he 76ers have no business letting him go to another team.