The 2024-25 NBA season has been nothing short of a disaster for the Philadelphia 76ers, who have officially been eliminated from postseason contention and are now counting down the days until they can fly to Cancun. Joel Embiid has missed the majority of this year's games with further knee complications, and the team has also seen its recent free agent signing of Paul George backfire in spectacular fashion.

Still, all roads lead back to Embiid when it comes to the 76ers' future prospects, and the big man has not been able to stay on the floor consistently throughout his career.

Now, a newly unearthed shocking fact is putting into perspective just how much time Embiid has missed over the years. Jonathan Macri of Knicks Film School recently took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, to reveal that Embiid has actually played in fewer games (452) than Carmelo Anthony (470), who has been retired for three years, in the 11 seasons since Embiid was drafted in 2014, during which Anthony was entering his 12th year in the league.

It's just another on a laundry list of not so fun facts regarding the 76ers and their dire future prospects at the current juncture.

A disaster for the 76ers

Coming into this season, the 76ers were projected by many to be on the short list of teams with a legitimate chance to challenge the Boston Celtics for NBA supremacy. The 76ers had gone all in during the offseason, signing Paul George to a contract that no other team was willing to offer him, and also making some savvy moves around the margins by signing veterans like Eric Gordon and Caleb Martin.

However, Embiid was not able to stay on the floor for long after missing the opening portion of the season, George has also dealt with injuries and was a shell of his former self when he was on the floor, and the 76ers' season was effectively over before it even had a chance to begin.

There's no telling where Daryl Morey and company will try to go from here, but right now, the 76ers and their fans are just counting down the days until this nightmare of a season is over.