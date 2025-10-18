VJ Edgecombe commemorated his first NBA game with Joel Embiid on the court by pulled off a great slam dunk during the Philadelphia 76ers' preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Edgecombe is gearing up for his rookie season in the league, being the 76ers' third overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. As for Embiid, he made his first appearance in a game after injuries cut his 2024-25 campaign short.

Edgecombe didn't take long to get the dunks going in the matchup. Embiid had direct involvement with the first slam during the initial minutes of the game, providing the inbound pass to an open Edgecombe for a two-handed dunk as he held onto the rim with one hand after the play.

VJ Edgecombe with the SLAM 😤pic.twitter.com/u2Wfq7IZ8y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Another dunk took place with over eight minutes remaining in the second quarter. Center Adem Bona made a block as Tyrese Maxey gained possession of the ball, where he fired the pass to a dashing Edgecombe for the easy dunk on the fast break.

Adem Bona’s block leads to the VJ Edgecombe SLAM 😤🍿 pic.twitter.com/8fY8KPh9sy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 18, 2025

How VJ Edgecombe, 76ers played against Timberwolves

Article Continues Below

They were great dunking highlights from VJ Edgecombe as he and Joel Embiid helped the 76ers end the preseason on a solid note with a 126-110 win over the Timberwolves.

Philadelphia was highly productive on the offensive side of the ball, scoring 30 or more points throughout all four quarters. This proved to be too much for Minnesota, being unable to keep up with their opponent's hot shooting.

Perimeter shooting, rebounding and steals made the difference in this matchup. The 76ers knocked down 13 3-pointers on a 35.1% clip while securing 47 rebounds and making 15 steals. It wasn't the same for the Timberwolves, who made 10 triples on an accuracy of 28.6% while finishing with 39 rebounds and nine steals.

Four players scored in double-digits on Philadelphia's behalf, including Edgecombe and Embiid. The former finished with 26 points, six rebounds, five steals, and three assists. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 2-of-6 from downtown, and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Embiid had 14 points and eight assists in his return from injury, while Tyrese Maxey led the team in scoring with 27 points and seven assists. Meanwhile, Quentin Grimes provided 22 points, five assists and three steals.

With their preseason over, the 76ers will prepare for their regular-season opener. They will be on the road when they face the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.