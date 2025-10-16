Paul George is unlikely to be ready when the Philadelphia 76ers open their 2025‑26 season, head coach Nick Nurse said Thursday.

George has just begun participating in full-contact practices after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in July, and Nurse indicated the timeline is tight for the forward to be available in either the preseason finale or the regular-season opener.

Derek Bodner of PHLY reported on Bluesky, “Nick Nurse said that Paul George only played a little bit of 5-on-5 today, and indicated that George playing in the preseason finale, or even the regular season opener next week, was unlikely given he just started playing in live portions of practice yesterday.”

Bodner also noted earlier in the day that George was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, including 5-on-5 segments, though that progress has been cautious. He contrasted George’s return with Joel Embiid, who was a planned non-participant for that session.

Nick Nurse signals Paul George’s return unlikely as Sixers weigh recovery timeline

At 35, George is navigating the recovery process after suffering a knee injury during an offseason workout. He underwent surgery on July 14 to address damage to his left knee and has dealt with injuries throughout recent seasons. In March of last season, the 76ers ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign and administered injections to his left adductor and knee.

In the 2024‑25 season, persistent injuries limited George to just 41 games. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 43% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range.

Philadelphia closes out its preseason Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 p.m. ET. The 76ers will open the regular season on Wednesday, October 22, in Boston — a match that now looms uncertain for George.

If George is unavailable, Philadelphia may need to rely more heavily on Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Kelly Oubre Jr. early in the season. Nick Nurse has also spoken previously about George’s potential role as mentor to younger players, but that development influence may be delayed depending on his health.

No exact timeline has been confirmed for George’s return, but his limited 5-on-5 workload suggests he may miss multiple early games. His status is likely to be monitored closely by the organization as the Sixers attempt to balance competitive goals with caution in managing his recovery.