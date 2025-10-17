As it seemed that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was ready for the season opener, that feeling has been amplified due to the recent news regarding the team's last preseason game. With fans locking in their bold predictions for the 76ers, it's reliant on knowing the status of Embiid, with Chris Haynes providing a huge preseason update.

According to Haynes, Embiid “has been cleared” to play in Philadelphia's final preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, making his debut.

“Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid (knee) has been cleared to make his preseason debut tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell me,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On Thursday, Haynes had reported that Embiid had “turned the corner” regarding his recovery, even with the surgery he had on his left knee in April.

“He's been looking good in practice. People that I've spoken with have said he's turning the corner, and he's turned the corner so much,” Haynes said on NBA TV Thursday. “He went through a surgical procedure in April, left knee, and that is something that's been problematic for the last couple of years for him, but he's turned the corner, and sources related to me that he might make his preseason debut tomorrow as well against the Minnesota Timberwolves.”

76ers to be “very cautious” with Joel Embiid

While fans had been hoping for a 76ers timeline for Embiid's injury, there is another question of the limitations the star center will have when he inevitably returns. Haynes would say that Embiid “will be on a tight schedule” and that Philadelphia plans to be “very cautious throughout the rest of the season.”

“And now I want to say this, because I want to caution people when you're talking about Embiid, so it does look good for him making the season opener, but when he does return, I am told that he will be on a tight schedule,” Haynes said. “So just because when he returns, it doesn't mean that he's going to be an everyday, available player. They're going to be very cautious throughout the rest of the season with him.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how limited Embiid will play in Friday's preseason game against the Timberwolves and eventually throughout the season. The 76ers start the regular season on Oct. 22 against the Boston Celtics.