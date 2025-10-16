Questions are already swirling around the Philadelphia 76ers’ upcoming season. On The Bill Simmons Podcast, ESPN analyst Zach Lowe added fuel to the uncertainty. He painted a grim picture of the 76ers season and voiced deep skepticism about their ability to surpass expectations. Despite having Joel Embiid and Daryl Morey leading the way, Lowe said he would not bet on Philadelphia to exceed 42.5 wins. He cited major structural concerns within the team. His comments quickly made waves among fans already nervous about the direction of the franchise.

Zach Lowe emphasized that he just can’t trust this team’s infrastructure anymore. He pointed out that last year was the first time the 76ers were actually bad with Joel Embiid on the floor. That reality, he said, changes everything. “There is almost no number that’s realistic that you could’ve given me that I would take the over,” Lowe remarked. He added that while the team’s missed games could explain some struggles, their poor offensive flow, even with Embiid healthy, is alarming.

The shooting numbers only strengthened his argument. According to Lowe, the 76ers shot just 29.8% from three-point range during Embiid’s minutes last season. It was a shockingly low mark that raised questions about spacing, play design, and roster construction. He implied that Daryl Morey’s front office has not built a reliable support system around their superstar. That weakness leaves the 76ers prone to offensive stagnation whenever defenses tighten.

For Lowe, the problem isn’t just about health or effort, it’s about trust. “How can anyone bet the over on this team right now?” he asked. His statement wasn’t just about betting lines; it was a reflection of eroding confidence in Philadelphia’s identity and direction.

As the new campaign approaches, questions about depth, chemistry, and consistency hover over the 76ers once again. Embiid’s dominance can only carry them so far if the supporting cast doesn’t rise to the occasion. With doubt creeping in from voices like Lowe’s, one can’t help but wonder: will this season be another disappointment in the Embiid-Morey era?