Victor Wembanyama is truly out of this world, because how can anyone from this planet make someone like Anthony Davis look puny and helpless the same way the San Antonio Spurs star big man did Wednesday night?

Wemby was simply sensational and unstoppable the whole night on the floor against Davis and the Dallas Mavericks, as he helped the Spurs spoil the NBA debut of 2025 NBA Draft top overall pick Cooper Flagg in a 125-92 victory at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Wembanyama spent the entire evening making the rest of the league envy the Spurs for having him.

The 21-year-old French star torched the Mavs for 40 points to go along with 15 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal in just 30 minutes of action.

Basketball just looked so easy for Wembanyama, who shot 15-for-21 from the field and hit nine of his 11 tries from the foul line. Almost everything went right for San Antonio when he was on the floor, as he finished with a game-high plus-31.

With Wembanyama dominating the Mavericks, many fans online were left convinced that he will definitely win an NBA Most Valuable Player award.

“I’m taking every futures bet on Wembanyama being the MVP the next 10 years after this season. And DPOY obviously. Spurs contenders in 2 years for another decade… and I bleed purple and gold 🥺,” said a fan.

“Victor Wembanyama is your ‘25-‘26 NBA MVP,” another social media on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

“Wembanyama is an alien. No injuries and its a MVP season,” a different commenter wrote.

“Victor Wembanyama is going to be the new youngest MVP this year,” declared another fan.

“I’ve seen all I need to see. Wembanyama MVP,” chimed in another.

Even fans inside the Mavs' home think the same way.

The MVP chants have already begun for Victor Wembanyama. PS The Spurs are on the road against the Mavs 🤯 (via @JoeyMistretta_) pic.twitter.com/GWyXPWlFlQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2025

While many eyes were on Flagg, it didn’t take long for Wembanyama to draw everyone’s attention. Despite his stellar stat line, he didn’t seem to labor much to rack up those numbers. It was as though he could do it every night — a scary thought for the rest of the league, as Wembanyama put everyone on notice.

Wembanyama will next test the New Orleans Pelicans, as the Spurs visit the Big Easy this coming Saturday.