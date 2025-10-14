Joel Embiid is one of the best centers in the league today. Some fans would even go as far as putting him in the same conversation as Nikola Jokic, especially after winning the 2023 NBA MVP Award. However, since then, nagging injuries have negatively impacted his career. But at only 31 years old, Embiid still has a chance to turn it all around. Here is a look at five milestones Joel Embiid needs to prove his doubters wrong.

Joel Embiid needs to play a full 82-game season

Embiid has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. In fact, injuries have held him back. The 2023 NBA MVP has never played more than 68 games in a regular season. He combined only for 58 appearances in the last two seasons. With the league's 65-game requirement to qualify for individual season awards, Embiid has missed out on several milestones. With his availability in question, playing a full season should put his doubters to rest.

If Embiid can stay healthy for 82 games, he should be able to regain his stock value while earning the confidence of the Sixers to keep his place as the face of the franchise. For the past few years, Philadelphia has failed to go deep into the playoffs and missed out last year despite the addition of All-Star Paul George.

Without Embiid, the Sixers are vulnerable around the rim on both ends of the floor, while his absence also puts tremendous pressure on the shoulders of former NBA Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey.

Joel Embiid needs to make another All-NBA Team

When healthy, there's no question that Embiid is a top-three center in the league. Throughout his career, the former NBA MVP has even made five All-NBA Team selections. However, he has been unable to prove that as of late. Embiid has missed out on the All-NBA Team selections in the past two years. Making an All-NBA Team selection should remind everyone of his caliber.

The league implemented the 65-game rule requirement for major awards since the 2023-24 season. During that year, Embiid only played in 39 games. And the Sixers big man only appeared in 19 last year. As a result, he was disqualified from making the All-NBA team selections. Nonetheless, he still averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game last year when he was healthy. If Embiid can produce those numbers while staying longer on the court, he is an easy All-NBA Team pick.

Joel Embiid should win Defensive Player of the Year Award

While Embiid is a force to be reckoned with in the paint, that's applicable on both ends of the floor. Standing at 7-feet tall, the Sixers center punishes his opponents with his post moves and decent shot-blocking. Throughout his career, he has averaged 1.6 swats per outing. It's worth noting that Embiid has also made three NBA All-Defensive Teams. But if there's an award that eludes him, it's the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Embiid is an easy Defensive Player of the Year candidate. And should he become the defensive anchor that they need him to be, it'd be a great way for the Sixers center to silence his critics. After all, Philadelphia struggled mightily on defense and the rebounding department last year. Having Embiid unlock his defensive tools while staying healthy enough should give him a chance to not only win the Defensive Player of the Year Award but also a golden opportunity to take the Sixers to new heights.

Joel Embiid should win a second NBA MVP

It wasn't long ago when Embiid won the NBA MVP Award. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged a league-leading 33.1 points to go along with 10.2 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. He also appeared in a respectable 66 games. The Sixers center successfully, outlasted Nuggets star Nikola Jokic for the award. But since then, Jokic collected another MVP Award, increasing his tally to three.

Having another MVP season should easily propel Embiid back to relevancy. For several years, the franchise has built around the 7-foot big man. As the face of the franchise, the responsibility to carry the load falls on his shoulders. Philadelphia can only go as far as Embiid takes them. If Embiid can produce another MVP-worthy performance in a regular season, the Sixers will certainly have a clear shot at a championship, especially with a more beefed-up and healthy supporting cast.

Lead the 76ers to a title

While injuries have been the biggest knock in Embiid's career, the same can be said about his lack of playoff success. In nine seasons, Embiid has led the Sixers to seven playoff appearances. Surprisingly, the farthest he has gone was in the second round, the deepest of which came in 2019 when they pushed the Toronto Raptors to seven games. Winning a championship in Philadelphia will automatically cement his legacy as one of the best centers in the league today.

Ever since the Process Era, the Sixers have hung their hopes on Embiid to lead them to a title. But as the years go by, Philadelphia's drought as continued on, even with the 2023 NBA MVP at the helm. If he can finally end the curse, a championship would easily make up for all the years of patience and heartbreak that Sixers fans were forced to endure.