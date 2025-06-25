The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most talked-about teams in the league right now as the club owns the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Amid speculation that the front office may or may not select Ace Bailey, rumors reveal a possible draft candidate due to Joel Embiid's injury concerns.

Buzz is growing around the idea of the 76ers drafting Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach, according to insider Brett Siegel. Embiid's knees are a growing concern right now, and it sounds like finding his replacement is a possibility.

“There is always the possibility of a last-minute trade happening in this spot. Even so, [Daryl] Morey is never afraid to take a swing on a player he deems worthy in the NBA Draft. Concerns about Joel Embiid's knees continue to make its rounds through league circles, which has led to speculation about if the Sixers would throw a wrench in the NBA Draft by selecting Khaman Malauch. If the 76ers trade down a few spots and pass on [VJ] Edgecombe, both Maluach and Tre Johnson will be in play for them.”

Maluach and Johnson, for that matter, are both projected to be Top 10 picks in the NBA Draft. So, if the 76ers do want to trade back, acquire more assets, and pick the 7-foot-2 center, then Philadelphia would likely prefer to trade with a team that's within that range. The list of possible suitors includes the Utah Jazz (pick No. 5), Washington Wizards (No. 6), New Orleans Pelicans (No. 7), Brooklyn Nets (No. 8), and Toronto Raptors (No. 9).

Khaman Maluach, who grew up in South Sudan, played one season at Duke. The 18-year-old center ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while owning a 71.2% field goal percentage and shooting 76.6% from the free-throw line. His draft stock has risen over recent weeks, as teams like the 76ers like his athleticism and his potential to become a two-way player.