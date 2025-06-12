The Philadelphia 76ers have engaged the San Antonio Spurs on a trade involving the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Nothing is imminent at this time, and Scotto reports the 76ers for now have “zeroed in” on four prospects with the No. 3 pick.

The Sixers are in an interesting spot with the third pick. While Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are the consensus top two prospects in this draft, there are legitimate questions about who's third. Harper's Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey has long been considered that guy, but Jake Fischer reported at The Stein Line this week that VJ Edgecombe could be Philadelphia's preferred option at No. 3.

Edgecombe was recently in Philly for a workout, while Bailey has a workout scheduled. The Sixers reportedly aren't expected to use their pick to trade for a veteran and are predicted to land a young prospect high in this draft, whether that's at No. 3, No. 2 or further down.

This report about a possible trade up is a bit out of nowhere. The presumptive pick would be Harper, but Philadelphia already has a young star point guard in place in Tyrese Maxey. Guard Jared McCain also showed star potential as a rookie before suffering a season-ending injury.

But perhaps the Sixers really like Harper, or maybe they'd even look to trade up to No. 2 in order to trade that pick elsewhere for veteran help? While the current reporting says Philadelphia is expected to make a top pick, who knows what Daryl Morey has up his sleeve.

As for the Spurs, they also have high-profile guards in place in De'Aaron Fox and Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. If San Antonio doesn't love the Harper fit, it could make some sense to trade down and get more assets while landing another top prospect. There has also been speculation about the Spurs trading the No. 2 pick for a proven star, but that would likely only be a Giannis Antetokounmpo scenario.