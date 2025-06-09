What was once considered a very deep draft well into the second round is no more. Even though plenty of talent will be available throughout the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the NCAA withdrawal deadline saw many potential prospects opt for NIL deals over what the NBA could offer them in the second round. That has caused a lot of rethinking and retooling in this latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0.

Of course, the focus of this year's draft is not necessarily on talent that could exist in the second round, but the potential stars that exist in the first round. All of that starts with Cooper Flagg, who will be the first pick by the Dallas Mavericks.

After Flagg, a cloud of uncertainty surrounds the rest of the lottery and how everything will play out. More specifically, teams are keeping a close eye on what will happen with the Philadelphia 76ers, who jumped multiple spots in the lottery drawing and are in possession of the third-overall pick on June 26.

The 76ers have a big decision to make, one that will undoubtedly impact their future given the uncertainty surrounding Joel Embiid and Paul George. This is a blessing in disguise for the Sixers… unless they take the wrong prospect.

Ace Bailey is the name everyone has linked to Philadelphia since the NBA Draft order was set. He is undoubtedly one of the top players in this draft class due to his athleticism, confidence, and scoring abilities. At the same time, Bailey isn't everyone's favorite, as some have cited concerns about his maturity and willingness to not be “the guy” wherever he is drafted, sources told ClutchPoints.

However, Bailey just played at Rutgers alongside Dylan Harper, another elite-level talent in this NBA Draft class, and his tape speaks for itself. That is why there is such a big argument about where he will ultimately end up on draft night.

Along with Bailey, the 76ers are evaluating VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, Khaman Maluach, and Kon Knueppel in this spot. The conversation of whether the Sixers should trade this pick is also very relevant at this time, and such a move would completely alter the entire 2025 NBA Draft.

All options are on the table right now for Daryl Morey and his front office, as Philadelphia has already been in contact with several organizations who are interested in expanding trade talks for the third pick, sources said. It is worth mentioning that the 76ers aren't giving indications that they will be moving on from their core group of Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey this offseason.

Other prospects may prove to make a greater impact right away, but is Bailey's potential and star-like qualities too much to pass up? Many questions loom large in Philadelphia with the 2025 NBA Draft nearing.

After previously assembling his 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0 and Mock Draft 2.0, ClutchPoints senior NBA insider Brett Siegel shares his updated 2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0, with evaluations, projections, and intel from scouts, agents, and executives from around the league.

Previous 2025 NBA Draft Big Boards: 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

Previous 2025 NBA Mock Drafts: 2.0 | 1.0

1. Dallas Mavericks – SF/PF Cooper Flagg – Duke

This pick is not up for discussion in trade talks. There are obviously rumors about GM Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks possibly moving this first pick, a.k.a. Cooper Flagg, for something grand, but there have been zero indications that this is the case. Dallas is thrilled to welcome Flagg as a new face of their franchise alongside Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, especially since his size and playmaking can fill the gaps next to these two stars.

In his rookie season, Flagg will take a lot of pressure off Davis to do everything as Irving continues to recover from a torn ACL. More importantly, he will be able to help initiate the Mavs' offense, which will look different than it has in recent seasons.

Right now, the Mavs' focus isn't on the NBA Draft, but rather on what the future holds for head coach Jason Kidd. After firing Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks have put Kidd high on their list of potential replacements, which leads to the question of whether he would seriously consider leaving Dallas and going back to the Eastern Conference. The Kidd rumors are not fake, as there is serious interest from New York's perspective.

As far as the Mavericks' roster goes, Daniel Gafford is the featured name being discussed across the league. Harrison will be aggressive on the trade market in attempts to add another guard and expand on his team's defensive prowess. PJ Washington is another name to keep an eye on in offseason trade talks, although Dallas values his leadership and production on the wing.

2. San Antonio Spurs – PG/SG Dylan Harper – Rutgers

There isn't much of an argument among league personnel as to who will be the second pick in this year's NBA Draft. The only question is whether Dylan Harper will become the newest member of the San Antonio Spurs. Although the Spurs don't need another guard, they can't pass on Harper in this position, which is why numerous trade rumors have been linked to San Antonio leading up to this year's draft.

Then again, Harper proved at Rutgers that he can play off the ball, so perhaps a high-level backcourt trio of him, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle could thrive as three dynamic playmakers that elevate the play of those around them.

It is clear when talking with league personnel that the Spurs envision a path where they can play Victor Wembanyama alongside another high-level big man. That is why multiple rumors have formed about potential interest in Khaman Maluach.

Should the Duke big man fall outside the top six in this year's draft, San Antonio will be aggressive in trade conversations to explore avenues where they could potentially land Maluach. Passing on Harper with the second pick to draft Maluach isn't something on the table at this time, league sources said.

3. Philadelphia 76ers – SG/SF Ace Bailey – Rutgers

Out of all the players available in this spot, VJ Edgecombe would likely make the most impact right away as a downhill guard on offense who offers production as a versatile defender as well. If the 76ers want shooting right away, then Tre Johnson would be their guy. Should there be real doubts about Embiid's future, then taking a long look at Maluach makes a lot of sense.

But Ace Bailey is widely regarded as the best talent in this draft class behind Flagg and Harper for a reason, and his ability to score from virtually any spot on the court is what makes him a potential budding star.

As a length swingman with a 7-foot wingspan, Bailey would be the ideal type of young talent for the 76ers to pair with Maxey and Jared McCain. Not to mention, having the ability to learn from George on the wing would expand Bailey's offensive horizons. When it comes down to “best available” in this spot, Bailey is the name for the Sixers.

Morey is never one to shy away from making a big trade, which is why this pick will be brought up in rumors until the 76ers actually make a selection on draft night. Right now, roughly two weeks from the NBA Draft, Bailey looks to be the frontrunner to be Philadelphia's pick.

4. Charlotte Hornets – SG VJ Edgecombe – Baylor

It would shock many around the league if the Charlotte Hornets were to trade out of this spot. No matter if it's Harper, Bailey, or someone else who falls to the Hornets, this organization needs all the help and upside it can get in the NBA Draft. Through conversations with scouts and other league personnel, Edgecombe is viewed as the most likely pick for the Hornets.

Edgecombe proved that he could lead an offense in his one season at Baylor, and he projects to be a strong defender who can guard multiple positions in the NBA with his near 6-foot-8 wingspan. He is only going to get better as a primary ball-handler, and Edgecombe can explode past his defenders in one-on-one opportunities, making him the ideal fit next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

The Hornets, like the 76ers, are in a unique position because of all the options available to them. Johnson and Knuppel are better immediate shooting threats than Edgecombe, and Maluach could represent the future of Charlotte's frontcourt given the uncertainty of Mark Williams' future.

There have been eyebrow-raising comments made over the last week surrounding the idea of the Hornets passing on Edgecombe for Maluach. This will be a key selection to monitor, as Charlotte is keeping their cards very close to their chest right now and there has been zero indication from the organization as to which way they're leaning.

5. Utah Jazz – SG Tre Johnson – Texas

Tre Johnson is the next man in line after Bailey and Edgecombe, as he is the best talent on the board here when the Utah Jazz are picking. No matter where he is on the court, Johnson can pull up and knock down a jumper with his smooth shooting stroke. The Jazz need immediate scoring and shooting on the wing, and Johnson could be a long-term building block for them.

There is really no direction in Salt Lake City right now. Although Lauri Markkanen is still around, is he still the future of the Jazz? This team has consistently added backcourt depth in recent years, so going with a high-potential point guard like Jeremiah Fears would only create more questions about what this organization is doing.

Whether or not the Jazz hold onto this pick depends on what Austin Ainge, Utah's newest president of basketball operations, has in mind. Ainge is never one to back down from trade talks, and numerous teams will be approaching the Jazz to inquire about this pick. This is certainly a spot in the NBA Draft where things can get interesting in trade talks, assuming Edgecombe and Bailey are off the board.

6. Washington Wizards – PG Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma

Unlike the Jazz, the Washington Wizards are not as open for business when it comes to trade talks. This front office wants to build a long-term, sustainable core, and they have done so in recent drafts with Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, and Bub Carrington. Since they also own the 18th and 40th picks, there is always the possibility of the Wizards looking to make a big draft-day move.

However, league sources have signaled that Washington is confident a high-level prospect will fall to them with this sixth pick. Along with Jeremiah Fears being on their radar, Maluach and Knueppel are also two players that fit the Wizards' young core. Another prospect who has come up in multiple conversations with the Wizards is French guard Nolan Traore, sources said. Traore's range in this draft is anywhere from late lottery through the middle of the first round.

One scenario floated by an Eastern Conference scout is the idea of the Wizards targeting French big man Noa Essengue with this pick and then finding a way to also draft Traore, pairing these two Frenchmen with Coulibaly and Sarr. This is just an idea, as there haven't been any real indications from those close to the Wizards that this is what they are thinking. Washington hardly ever has leaks of information.

Back to the actual selection in this NBA Mock Draft — Fears presents long-term upside and playmaking alongside Carrington in the Wizards' backcourt. All the Wizards need moving forward is potential. This organization is in no rush to rapidly develop players, and they can devote time to a young, rising talent like Fears in their backcourt.

7. New Orleans Pelicans – C Khaman Maluach – Duke

Where Maluach ends up is one of the biggest questions before the NBA Draft. As previously reported in our Big Board 3.0 last week, the Duke center is drawing interest from the Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans. To build off this, the Jazz are another team to quietly keep tabs on regarding Maluach, given that his stock continues to rise.

While he is being mocked to the Pelicans with this seventh pick, Maluach could realistically go anywhere from the third pick to the ninth pick in this draft, as the Raptors are widely viewed as his floor should he fall to them. If Maluach makes it past the fifth pick, a variety of teams will be on the phone trying to acquire his draft rights. There is no doubt that the highest-ranked center in the 2025 NBA Draft is flying up draft boards across the league.

Joe Dumars, the Pelicans' new head of basketball operations, made it clear that he will be looking to beef up the team's frontcourt alongside rookie standout Yves Missi in the offseason. Although players like Knueppel, Johnson, and guards like Egor Demin or Kasparas Jakucionis could provide more immediate upside, scouts are falling in love with Maluach's ability to stretch the floor and be an elite two-way factor.

Maluach could be a foundational piece in New Orleans for many years to come, finally giving this organization young talent to develop and mold into what it wants.

8. Brooklyn Nets – SG/SF Kon Knueppel – Duke

The Nets continue to be engaged in trade conversations around the league and exploring ways to possibly acquire another lottery pick, multiple sources said. Aside from the eighth pick, Brooklyn also owns the 19th, 26th, and 27th picks in the first round.

If the Nets are to consider trading Cam Johnson, whom they held a high asking price of two first-round picks for at the trade deadline, they will only do so knowing they could jump ahead of the 8th pick.

Of course, that is unless a team like the Raptors would give up the ninth pick, future NBA Draft consideration, and a player like RJ Barrett, who is still only 24 years old. Toronto, more on them shortly, is fully engaged in drastically improving its roster.

In this spot, Knueppel is the best player available for the Nets based on the first seven picks in this mock draft. Knueppel can shoot from anywhere on the floor, and he is a much better scorer when putting the ball on the floor than many give him credit for.

Egor Demin, Kasparas Jakucionis, Noa Essengue, and the players above Knueppel in this mock draft are all in consideration for the Nets with this eighth pick. Jeremiah Fears is near the top of Brooklyn's draft board, sources said. While it sounds crazy to list virtually 10 prospects for the Nets, that is where this franchise is at right now.

All options are on the table based on how the top end of the NBA Draft plays out, especially if there isn't a path for Brooklyn being able to trade up for the second pick and take Dylan Harper.

9. Toronto Raptors – PF Noa Essengue – France (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

Masai Ujiri is one of the best at pulling off big moves in the offseason, and the Raptors have signaled to the rest of the league with their acquisition of Brandon Ingram that they are ready to emerge from their short retooling phase. Nobody outside of Scottie Barnes is untouchable in Toronto, which is why they are being linked to a potential Kevin Durant trade.

What trade opportunities come the Raptors' way will dictate what happens with this ninth pick. If the Raptors hold onto it with Knueppel and Maluach off the board, what's stopping Ujiri from targeting Essengue, one of the highest risers in this draft class? The French big man is receiving interest as high as the Jazz at No. 5 overall.

Essengue possesses the physicality and size of a modern-day NBA All-Star, and he fits the mold of a lengthy utility forward in the sense that he can do a little bit of everything on the floor. That is what the Raptors saw in Pascal Siakam initially, and it would make sense if they see a similar path for Essengue.

10. Houston Rockets – PG Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois

Kasparas Jakucionis presents toughness, length, and the ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates off the dribble. The Houston Rockets drafted Reed Sheppard in 2024 as a shooter they are very high on, and now they could add another guard who presents a lot of upside as a defender and could become a perimeter threat down the road.

With this said, Collin Murray-Boyles is another name to keep a close eye on with Houston's 10th pick, as he's a forward the Rockets were impressed with when he met with the team, league sources said. Carter Bryant is another name to monitor for the Rockets due to his athleticism and shooting on the wing.

The Rockets are open for business right now, and they will be willing to hear all offers that come their way for this pick. It is no guarantee that Jakucionis is the sure-thing pick here, as various scouts have described his draft stock as “volatile” in recent weeks. There is a chance he could fall out of the lottery due to concerns surrounding his overall impact on defense and future as a scorer from the perimeter.

11. Portland Trail Blazers – SG/SF Carter Bryant – Arizona

It just makes sense for the Portland Trail Blazers to take Carter Bryant if he's on the board with the 11th pick. Bryant not only recently compared his skills and style to that of Toumani Camara, who was just named to the 2024-25 All-Defensive Second Team, but he is another athletic wing this organization could pair with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

When you look at the 3-and-D potential in this draft class, Bryant stands out with his long wingspan, athleticism, and smooth-looking shot from the perimeter. Bryant did not play much in his freshman season at Arizona, but that has not stopped NBA teams from considering him as a lottery pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers have recently prioritized athletes and versatility in the NBA Draft. Well, Bryant is the best athlete on the board in this spot, and he can make a difference as a lengthy wing who can guard any position. There are multiple avenues that Portland could go here, as Asa Newell also stands out as an athletic plug-and-play forward the Blazers are interested in, sources said.

Should the Blazers target a guard, especially if they are to move Anfernee Simons in trade discussions, Egor Demin would make a lot of sense given his fit and similarities next to Deni Avdija.

12. Chicago Bulls – PG/SG Egor Demin – BYU

Egor Demin has been one of the biggest risers during the pre-draft process, stemming from what scouts and executives saw in him at the NBA Draft Combine. While some have questioned Demin's scoring and shooting, he had a fantastic pro day in Chicago, and many teams who spoke with him came away impressed with his character and willingness to adapt as a rookie in the NBA.

That is why Demin has multiple teams interested in him throughout the lottery, including the Wizards with the sixth pick and the Nets at eight. Demin is an exceptional playmaker and could ultimately become a reliable 3-point shooting threat off the ball. With the Chicago Bulls expected to keep Josh Giddey on a new contract, Demin could immediately slide in as a second facilitator and ball-handler next to him.

Teams continue to monitor what the Bulls will ultimately decide to do with this pick, as those looking to move up in the lottery are eyeing this selection with key names expected to fall outside the top 10.

13. Atlanta Hawks – PG Nolan Traore – France (Saint-Quentin – LNB)

Do not be shocked if the Atlanta Hawks surprise many and go after a high-potential player in this spot. Nolan Traore was once deemed a top-5 prospect in this draft class, and he is beginning to draw major attention once again with his performances overseas for Saint-Quentin.

Traore has proved that he doesn't always need the ball in his hands as a lead guard to be effective, which makes him an interesting fit alongside Trae Young. Ultimately, the 19-year-old could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Young, whose future continues to be questioned around the league.

Derik Queen and Thomas Sorber would obviously be two big men of interest to the Hawks should they want to expand their frontcourt talent around Onyeka Okongwu, who the organization has declined to move in trade discussions. This will be a wild-card selection for the Hawks that sets the stage for how the middle of the first round plays out.

14. San Antonio Spurs – C Derik Queen – Maryland

Could the Spurs' reported interest in Khaman Maluach be a smokescreen to hide their true intentions of pursuing Derik Queen? Obviously, Maluach is the better talent of the two centers, given his tremendous two-way upside, but Queen is a physical big who could play well off Wembanyama.

Queen can handle the ball in space, he has great footwork for a big guy, and his pick-and-roll play makes him a frontcourt talent who can impact the game as a rookie. Most importantly, he would take a lot of rebounding pressure off Wemby in his first season. It has become clear that the Spurs want to add frontcourt talent, and they will have two chances to do so in the lottery.

If he does fall this far in the draft, expect a few teams to inquire about trading up for Queen with the Spurs.

In our last NBA Mock Draft, we projected Cedric Coward to be the 14th pick for San Antonio. Coward is a prospect the Spurs are also continuing to evaluate and should be available in this spot.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder – PF Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina

Collin Murray-Boyles is another one of those polarizing prospects who certainly has the attention of teams picking inside the top 10, but there is a chance he slips outside the lottery as well with other players on the rise. As already noted, Murray-Boyles is on Houston's radar with the 10th pick, and there has also been mention of the Raptors given his defensive versatility.

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn't dream of a better scenario in this year's draft than Murray-Boyles potentially falling to them. Given his length, defensive versatility, and toughness at the power forward position, Murray-Boyles could be molded into another plug-and-play talent for Mark Daigneault to utilize off his bench.

The Thunder will enter the offseason with their entire roster under contract for next season, which has led to conversations about Oklahoma City potentially moving down in the draft and, once again, gathering more future assets in the process. If the Thunder keep this pick, it will signal that someone will be moved in a trade during the summer.

16. Orlando Magic – SG Nique Clifford – Colorado State

Unlike other teams that will be searching for long-term potential and youthful talents, the Orlando Magic would be smart to target older, more experienced players who can be put in win-now situations. That is what makes Nique Clifford intriguing for Orlando.

Clifford can play a few different positions, and he is the best all-around player in terms of being able to contribute from Day 1 in the NBA. The 23-year-old can defend, shoot, create opportunities for others, and has the perfect leadership qualities to be a factor alongside Jalen Suggs in the backcourt.

Orlando needs a jack-of-all-trades type of player like Clifford, making him their best option in the middle of the first round.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves – SG Cedric Coward – Washington State

The Minnesota Timberwolves have some big decisions to make in the offseason. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is likely to receive better offers in free agency, creating a hole for Minnesota to fill on the wing with a versatile shooter who can also present upside on defense. That is why Cedric Coward in this spot instantly makes sense for the Wolves.

Coward has the potential to be a two-way stud with his 7-foot-2 wingspan, and he can really shoot from the perimeter. Throughout the pre-draft process, Coward has been drawing every team's attention because of his upside on the wing. As his play translates to Minnesota, Coward would be an excellent option alongside Anthony Edwards.

A ton of frontcourt options are on the board in this spot, but Coward's versatility and shooting make him an ideal fit on the wing in Minnesota.

18. Washington Wizards – SG/SF Will Riley – Illinois

Where the Wizards go from here with their second pick in the first round is a mystery, especially if they take Fears. That would open the door for Washington to add a center like Sorber, who fits the mold of a lengthy stretch big man alongside Alex Sarr, but Will Riley is an intriguing option for the Wizards to also consider.

Riley's stock has been all over the place as of late, yet his upside as a three-level scorer on the wing is what makes him an intriguing option for a team like the Wizards. He should be able to contribute immediately as a shooter on the wing, which is what the Wizards need if they go after a backcourt player with the sixth pick.

Expect the Wizards to potentially be involved in trade chatter with teams slightly above them if Derik Queen falls. He is a big man that Bub Carrington has publicly vouched for.

19. Brooklyn Nets – C Thomas Sorber – Georgetown

This is a pick that is certainly being dangled in trade talks by the Nets right now in their pursuit of a second lottery selection. If the Nets somehow keep this pick, then they will go after the best player available, which happens to be Thomas Sorber at the center position.

Nic Claxton's future in Brooklyn looks bleak. The Nets will likely capitalize on his trade value, which paves the way for a rookie like Sorber to immediately make an impact. Although he underwent foot surgery in February and isn't doing full workouts on the court for teams, Sorber possesses the lateral quickness and intelligence in pick-and-roll situations to be a key big man in this draft class.

20. Miami Heat – SG Jase Richardson – Michigan State

There has been discussion about Jase Richardson slipping on some draft boards in a similar way that Dalton Knecht fell last season to the Los Angeles Lakers with the 19th pick. Richardson hasn't done anything wrong throughout the pre-draft process, as others have simply moved ahead of him.

The Miami Heat need playmakers and scorers next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Assuming Pat Riley isn't able to pull off a big trade for a superstar involving this pick before the draft, the Heat would be wise to go with the mindset of taking the best available player who can contribute right away on offense with or without the ball in his hands.

Richardson shot 41.2 percent from distance as a freshman for Tom Izzo, and his versatility in the backcourt makes him an ideal fit next to Herro. The best part about Richardson's fit in Miami is that he would thrive off the ball and won't take playmaking duties out of the Heat star's hands.

21. Utah Jazz – PF Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's

After taking Tre Johnson earlier, the Utah Jazz can now focus on adding more positional versatility and athletes to their roster. Rasheer Fleming is one of the more underrated prospects in this draft class and possesses the size to play multiple positions.

At 6'8″ with a 7'5″ wingspan, Fleming projects to be a nuisance on the defensive side of the floor for his opponents. Aside from blocking shots, he can constantly disrupt passing lanes. The Jazz really need players who can impact the game on defense, which would allow players like Keyonte George to run and push the pace in transition.

Fleming shot 39.0 percent from 3-point range at Saint Joseph's this past season, and he would be a stretch forward Utah can utilize for his length alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. Danny Wolf and Asa Newell are two other big men who will be in consideration for the Jazz in this spot.

22. Atlanta Hawks – PF/C Danny Wolf – Michigan

What the Hawks decide to do in this draft is a mystery. After adding a high-potential guard in Traore earlier, the Hawks can target a proven collegiate talent like Danny Wolf in this spot, who provides immediate playmaking abilities and size in the frontcourt alongside Okongwu.

Wolf is basically a 7-foot big man who truly plays like a guard trapped in a big man's body. At Michigan, Wolf was responsible for initiating his team's offense, and he was a very confident ball handler. In Atlanta, he would provide immediate depth behind Okongwu and Jalen Johnson, while also having the ability to help facilitate the second unit's offense.

It would be a surprise if the Hawks didn't select a frontcourt talent with one of their two picks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft since Clint Capela's time has come to an end.

23. Indiana Pacers – PF Asa Newell – Georgia

Continuing to target win-now players in the NBA Draft should be the Indiana Pacers' mindset with this 23rd overall pick, which is in play to be moved. The Pacers have found a lot of success in recent seasons by having versatile, two-way athletes on their roster like Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, and Andrew Nembhard, and the potential addition of a plug-and-play forward like Asa Newell makes sense.

Newell is an elite athlete who plays well above the rim and always lurks underneath as a lob threat. He drew a lot of attention as a slasher and cutter in his one season at Georgia. While still raw as a perimeter player, there is potential for Newell to develop a jump shot and be an impactful offensive talent outside of the athleticism displayed through his defensive versatility.

“You can put me in different areas of the court and be confident in my production,” Newell told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “Whether it’s guarding the best player or being able to switch on any sort of screens, I hold myself to a high standard on standing out this way.

While Newell is still just 19 years old, his pick-and-roll abilities, plus his verticality at the rim, can make him an instant impact player for a contending team like the Pacers.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder – C Joan Beringer – France (Cedevita Olimpija – ABA)

As already described, the Thunder won't have any roster spots open to add two or three new players through the 2025 NBA Draft. That opens up the possibility for selecting an international player who can develop behind the scenes like Joan Beringer.

The 6-foot-11 big man only recently started playing basketball compared to many in this draft class, as he played soccer before skyrocketing in height. Beringer projects to be an elite rim protector and a developmental project when it comes to his all-around offensive game.

Looking ahead, the Thunder will need to make key financial decisions, and Beringer will supply them with a long-term plan to eventually replace Isaiah Hartenstein. Having Chet Holmgren and Beringer block shots would create headaches for opposing teams.

25. Orlando Magic – PG Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida

Everyone around the league knows that the Magic need more guard depth. After adding Clifford earlier as a do-it-all player next to Suggs on the perimeter, Walter Clayton Jr. can come in and immediately provide a boost as an offensive threat to help run Orlando's offense.

Clayton is a winner, leading the Florida Gators to their first championship since 2007. Between his 3-point shooting and all-around ability to attack opposing defenses, Clayton stands out as one of the best lead guards in this draft despite his small stature and being a finished product at 22 years old.

The Magic are ready to make moves in the East right now with Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs. This team has plenty of defensive factors, which is why they must focus on adding offensive talent in this draft. A duo of Clifford and Clayton presents the Magic with exactly what they have needed to make a real push in the Eastern Conference standings.

It is no secret to anyone that Clayton and the Magic have mutual interest, which is why he is in play to go as high as 16th to Orlando.

26. Brooklyn Nets – SG/SF Liam McNeeley – UConn

It wouldn't be the worst idea for the Nets to address their need for shooters on the perimeter in this draft. Liam McNeeley would be a value pick for Brooklyn in this spot, as he has drawn the attention of many teams in the 15-25 range.

McNeeley enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the better shooters available in the first round. He should be able to thrive in catch-and-shoot opportunities, making him a contributing rookie.

Expect to hear names like Drake Powell, Noah Penda, and Chaz Lanier as others in play for the Nets if they hold onto their two picks at the end of the first round.

27. Brooklyn Nets – PG/SG Ben Saraf – Israel (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

Ben Saraf is not an above-average athlete, which is why he is considered a low first-round prospect. However, Saraf makes up for his lack of explosiveness with smart decision-making as a primary ball handler in pick-and-roll sets.

The Nets will definitely be targeting backcourt depth in this year's draft, and it's not hard to envision them selecting multiple guards. Saraf has been linked to Brooklyn throughout the pre-draft process due to his calmness with the ball and high IQ at the point guard position.

28. Boston Celtics – C Maxime Raynaud – Stanford

Maxime Raynaud has been one of the highest risers and biggest winners during the pre-draft process. It is possible he goes before the Boston Celtics are ready to pick, but if Raynaud is available, this would be a slam dunk of a selection for Brad Stevens to replace either Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford in the frontcourt.

This season at Stanford, Raynaud averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 34.7 percent from the perimeter. His size and shooting abilities make him the ideal frontcourt talent for a team like the Celtics, who will be making roster changes this offseason.

As reported on ClutchPoints, the Celtics haven't indicated that they will move Derrick White. While it's possible Jrue Holiday could be moved, Boston would prefer to keep their backcourt together to make another championship push. That is why adding depth to the frontcourt with Raynaud, especially given Porzingis' unknown future, can pay off tenfold.

29. Phoenix Suns – SG Drake Powell – North Carolina

The league-wide expectation is that the Suns are positioning themselves to trade Kevin Durant before the 2025 NBA Draft. If this happens, it is unlikely that the Suns will hold only the 29th pick in this year's draft, as they would likely be moving up into the lottery. However, in this spot, taking a swing at a high-potential athlete like Drake Powell fits what the Suns need next to Devin Booker moving forward.

Some say Powell has lottery potential due to the glimpses of two-way abilities he displayed at North Carolina, along with his 3-point shooting numbers. But the problem some have with the 19-year-old is that he hasn't played enough to enter the league and not be someone who has to earn his stripes through the G League.

There is no denying that Powell has a high motor and could become a factor on the wing like OG Anunoby. After all, Anunoby was a raw athlete when he first entered the league from Indiana in 2017, and it took him some time to find his footing before being given an opportunity to play full minutes.

30. Los Angeles Clippers – SF/PF Noah Penda – France (Le Mans Sarthe – LNB)

Unlike most international prospects who are either 18 or 19 years old, Noah Penda enters the 2025 NBA Draft as a 20-year-old with plenty of EuroLeague experience. Penda has been a big factor for his club LeMans in France over the last few weeks, as he's displayed his scoring prowess from the perimeter and rebounding abilities.

The Frenchman is one of the higher IQ players available in this spot at the end of the first round for the Los Angeles Clippers, and he could help be a stabilizer at either forward position in a similar way to Nicolas Batum.

League sources have downplayed the possibility of the LA Clippers being a sleeper team for Durant. While possible, the Clippers have long been eyeing 2026 as a year to make a huge roster move. If Durant can be acquired at a discount, LA would obviously be interested, but it's hard to envision Phoenix giving up one of the best players in the league to their in-conference rivals without depleting their future assets.

The Clippers are currently exploring the market for immediate upgrades alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, which has many questioning Norman Powell's future entering the final year of his contract.

2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Picks No. 31-59 (Second Round)

31. Minnesota Timberwolves – SF/PF Adou Thiero – Arkansas

Defense has been the Timberwolves' calling card in recent seasons, leading to their postseason success. Adou Thiero has a 7-foot wingspan and stood out at Arkansas with his ability to alter shots as a help-side defender while also disrupting passing lanes. If he can figure things out as a consistent shooter on the wing, Thiero could end up being a steal for Minnesota.

32. Boston Celtics – SG Chaz Lanier – Tennessee

Chaz Lanier enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the most NBA-ready players due to his 3-and-D presence on the wing, and he is drawing comparisons to Luguentz Dort among some scouts due to his defensive toughness. With all the uncertainty surrounding Boston's future, Lanier could provide immediate depth as a consistent shooting guard for the Celtics.

33. Charlotte Hornets – SG Hugo Gonzalez – Spain (Real Madrid – Liga AC)

Hugo Gonzalez possesses the potential to be a two-way factor in time. While he has not had the most productive season with Real Madrid, he is a lengthy shooting guard who tends to find open space on offense as a cutter off the ball. On defense, he can draw the assignment of multiple positions and find success because of his lateral movement and understanding of where to be on the court. The Hornets need off-the-ball production next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

34. Charlotte Hornets – C Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Penn State

Yanic Konan Niederhauser has been one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process, and he's even drawing some consideration from teams with late first-round picks due to his rim-running and high-flying abilities. Niederhauser possesses a large frame with a 7-3 wingspan and always plays well above the rim as a pick-and-roll finisher. He would go to Charlotte as a young, unpolished big man who would eventually replace Mark Williams.

The Hornets are expected to package the 33rd and 34th picks in this year's draft and to try and acquire a late first-round pick.

35. Philadelphia 76ers – C Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton

Ryan Kalkbrenner measured in at 7'1″ barefoot with a 7'6″ wingspan and a 9'4″ standing reach at this year's draft combine. He can alter shots on defense and be a key depth piece in the frontcourt for the 76ers. Expect Philadelphia to find a contributing player behind Joel Embiid in this draft. Kalkbrenner is a steady perimeter shooter and fits the ideal type of backup for the Sixers to have.

36. Brooklyn Nets – SF Alex Toohey – Australia (Sydney Kings – NBL)

The Australian forward can do a little bit of everything, and he proved to be a great off-ball threat on offense in the NBL this year. Alex Toohey makes up for his lack of athleticism with his mid-range game and overall IQ by making the right passes and plays on the floor. Brooklyn will be drafting for long-term potential, and Toohey can do a little bit of everything to help mold the Nets' future.

37. Detroit Pistons – C Hansen Yang – China (Qingdao Double Star Eagles – CBA)

Teams are looking to gather more information and schedule Hansen Yang for workouts after being a standout at the NBA Draft Combine. Yang is a terrific rebounder. He possesses great footwork in the low post, but he will need to work on his defensive awareness and positioning before contributing in a serious manner. The Detroit Pistons can take a chance on Yang in this spot since they need to add more frontcourt depth.

38. San Antonio Spurs – SG Koby Brea – Kentucky

Koby Brea is no doubt the most underrated shooter in this draft class. He shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range this past year at Kentucky and always tends to play with a chip on his shoulder due to constantly being overlooked.

“A lot of times people see me as a shooter, but I feel like this year, I've been able to really use shot fakes to just put the defense on their heels and then not just create for myself, but create for others too when the opportunity presents itself,” Brea told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly in an exclusive interview.

The Spurs need shooters for Fox and Wembanyama to find, and Brea would be an excellent option for new head coach Mitch Johnson to utilize right away off the bench in catch-and-shoot scenarios.

39. Toronto Raptors – PG/SG Kam Jones – Marquette

The Raptors always find contributors with collegiate experience in the second round of the draft. After taking Jamal Shead in that position last year, Kam Jones could be the latest draftee in Toronto to fit this mold. Jones, who was one of the best offensive players in the NCAA this past year, supplies the Raptors another shooting and scoring option who can play with or without the ball. He can be a player used in different scenarios right away.

40. Washington Wizards – PF/C Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia (KK Mega – ABA)

In this spot, the Wizards can draft for upside in their frontcourt. Bogoljub Markovic is one of the more underrated 3-point shooters in this draft class because he is an international prospect. At 6'11”, Markovic can be a 40-percent perimeter shooting threat and thrive in pick-and-pop situations. Teams are always searching for stretch forwards that can aid as secondary rebounders, and that is exactly what Markovic brings to the table.

41. Golden State Warriors – SG Sion James – Duke

Sion James was the most underappreciated Duke player this season. Flagg, Maluach, and Knueppel were the stars of the team, but James was the veteran leader who set the tone for the Blue Devils' elite defense. Along with being a strong defender, James was one of the more reliable 3-point shooting threats in college this past year. After working out with the Golden State Warriors, James is viewed as one of the better options for the Dubs in this draft.

42. Sacramento Kings – PG Tyrese Proctor – Duke

After spending extra years at Duke, Tyrese Proctor enters the 2025 NBA Draft as a skilled guard with the potential to be a playmaker off the ball due to his increased shooting numbers. Proctor was one of the best point guards in the NCAA this past year, averaging 12.4 points and 2.2 assists per game in Duke's Cooper Flagg-led offense.

The Sacramento Kings desperately need help in the backcourt, and Proctor can contribute in many different ways as a combo guard. His high IQ and understanding of how to play his position make Proctor an immediate contributor in Sacramento.

43. Utah Jazz – C Rocco Zikarsky – Australia (Brisbane Bullets – NBL)

Rocco Zikarsky is rising on draft boards and being discussed more due to his near-7-foot-5 wingspan. In the NBA, Zikarsky will be an avid shot blocker and a potential defensive anchor. On offense, his size and frame will be utilized in pick-and-roll sets, as he has the strength to outmuscle his opponents in the paint. The Jazz could add Zikarsky as a security blanket behind Kessler, who will again hear his name in trade talks this summer.

44. Oklahoma City Thunder – PG/SG Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest

The Thunder won't be adding three rookies in this draft class. They may even move this second-round pick for two future picks. However, Hunter Sallis fits the mold of a lengthy combo guard with defensive potential that could thrive in Oklahoma City. He would be a great addition for the Thunder to develop further behind the scenes, like Ajay Mitchell this year.

45. Chicago Bulls – PF/C Johni Broome – Auburn

Some would argue that Johni Broome, one of the best players in college basketball this past year, should be a first-round pick. However, Broome is a finished product in the sense that what you see is what you get with him. With the Bulls having holes in their frontcourt and Nikola Vucevic having one foot out the door, Broom could slide in as an immediate post player with playmaking abilities.

Broome is an exceptional finisher with a great feel and footwork around the rim. Very few have been able to play physically enough to bother him, which makes the Auburn star an immediate contributor in Chicago.

46. Orlando Magic – PF Eric Dixon – Villanova

Eric Dixon led the NCAA in scoring this past season at 23.3 points per game. He is not the best athlete, and many are questioning his defensive fit, but Dixon has a 6'11.5″ wingspan and is a great 3-point shooter. That is what makes him a scoring forward the Magic can turn to in their second unit.

47. Milwaukee Bucks – PG Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga

There is a growing buzz surrounding Ryan Nembhard and the Milwaukee Bucks for some reason. Nembhard is a really solid point guard who has drawn more draft interest in recent weeks, but Nembhard wouldn't be a steal in this spot by any means. If he does end up with the Bucks, Nembhard could help fill the hole left behind by Damian Lillard at the point guard position since he is an excellent passer and facilitator.

One quick note on the Bucks' future — there is still no word surrounding if Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to stay. However, the general consensus from media members and league personnel at the NBA Finals is that he will be staying in Milwaukee. Take that for what it's worth.

48. Memphis Grizzlies – SG/SF Jamir Watkins – Florida State

Jamir Watkins really helped himself in Chicago, displaying his shooting abilities and defensive versatility. These are two things Watkins struggled with at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which is why scouts are impressed with his development. The Memphis Grizzlies always look for length and versatility on the wing, which makes Watkins someone they can add for extra versatility and depth.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers – SG Alijah Martin – Florida

Alijah Martin helped lead FAU to the Final Four in 2023, and he did so again this year with Florida, ultimately winning a national championship. The 23-year-old is an accomplished guard who tends to play well above his 6-foot-2 stature and is one of the better athletes available in the second round. The Cleveland Cavaliers need more winners and proven scorers on their bench who can enter the game and create energy.

50. New York Knicks – SG RJ Luis Jr. – St. John's

At St. John's, RJ Luis Jr. made a name for himself as a defensive talent who can guard multiple positions. The New York Knicks can utilize their second-round pick in this year's draft to add an experienced collegiate talent who understands his role like Luis. It has become clear that the Knicks need more depth, and Luis is a swingman who can wear multiple hats in a bench role for a contending team.

51. Los Angeles Clippers – PG Mark Sears – Alabama

Mark Sears is the best win-now talent on the board in this spot for the Clippers. The Alabama product could provide more stability and playmaking in a backcourt behind Harden, and many have made the comparison of Sears to Jalen Brunson. Coming off the bench in LA, Sears would be an automatic contributor as a facilitator and capable 3-point shooting weapon. This would be a safe pick for the Clippers to add more backcourt depth.

52. Phoenix Suns – C Vladislav Goldin – Michigan

The Suns need a center. Nick Richards is better coming off the bench than starting, which makes Vladislav Goldin an intriguing option late in the second round. However, he did go to Michigan, which could conflict with Mat Ishbia's plans of creating a Michigan State program in the NBA.

Goldin enters the pre-draft process as a 7-foot big man who proved to be one of the better rim protectors in the NCAA this past season. He is also a really solid finisher around the rim who projects to fit the mold of a player like Ivica Zubac in the NBA. Phoenix needs a big man like this.

53. Utah Jazz – PF Michael Ruzic – Croatia (Club Joventut Badalona – Liga ACB)

Michael Ruzic is a very raw international prospect in this year's draft who projects to be a 3-point shooter that a team can mold for the future. Whether or not he is ready for the NBA is the big question surrounding Ruzic, as he is only 18 years old and still needs more experience under his belt before going up against stars in the Western Conference. The Jazz are always working with their young talents behind the scenes, and Ruzic could wind up being a key contributor down the line.

54. Indiana Pacers – SG/SF John Tonje – Wisconsin

As previously stated, the Pacers will target win-now players with any draft picks they have this year. John Tonje is an older prospect at 24 years old, but he is a proven scorer and shooter on the wing. He is also capable of putting the ball on the floor, getting to his spot, and knocking down jumpers. Tonje is a player the Pacers could work with behind the scenes and mold as they did with Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard.

55. Los Angeles Lakers – C Mouhamed Faye – Senegal (Reggiana – Lega Basket Serie A)

Momo Faye is a big man with key rim-protecting abilities who possesses a 7'4″ wingspan. Although he will be a work-in-progress wherever he ends up, the 20-year-old checks off the boxes for being a high-flying big man who could thrive alongside Luka Doncic with the Los Angeles Lakers long-term. There is a lot to like about Faye's upside in the right system, where he can protect the rim and be a lob threat for elite passers.

56. Memphis Grizzlies – PG Javon Small – West Virginia

Javon Small has seen his draft stock rise since the combine. While he is a smaller guard at 6'1″, no pun intended, Small is an above-average athlete who doesn't shy away from contact on offense. He is also a physical defender, which would fit in well with the type of guards the Grizzlies always look to add. Like Scotty Pippen Jr., Small could be another underrated guard who creates opportunities in Memphis.

57. Orlando Magic – SF/PF Malique Lewis – Trinidad & Tobago (South East Melbourne Phoenix – NBL)

Malique Lewis has drawn a lot of mixed reviews throughout the pre-draft process. The 6'7″ forward possesses a 7'1″ wingspan and displayed the ability to be a factor from the perimeter on offense in the NBL this past season. Orlando could take a chance with Lewis late in the second round, given his length and potential to continue growing on the wing.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers – PF/C Izan Almansa – Spain (Perth Wildcats – NBL)

The Cavs need to add more frontcourt help behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, regardless if Allen is to be involved in trade conversations. Izan Almansa still has work to do on both ends of the floor to be a reliable contributor in the NBA, but he has the length and lateral quickness to help make an impact defensively early on in his career. He is a great rebounder, and in time, he could become an elite finisher in the paint.

Being able to develop and learn from guys like Allen and Mobley would be beneficial to Almansa's long-term growth.

59. Houston Rockets – SG/SF Dink Pate – USA (G League – Mexico City Capitanes)

With the final pick in the draft, why shouldn't the Rockets take a long-term swing at Dink Pate? After all, Pate was once considered a top-30 recruit and four-star prospect before he opted to bypass college and play in the G League. Although Pate still has a lot of work to do to see time in the NBA, he is an athletic wing with a 6'10” wingspan.

If there is one team that can find a role for a player like this, especially early in his career as an athletic defender, it's Houston.