Former second overall pick Zach Wilson is looking to revive his career after signing with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. With the way he performed in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, it looks like the 26-year-old quarterback needs to go back to the drawing board.

The game ended on a 24-24 tie as the Dolphins failed to score in their final drive. Wilson threw 5-of-9 for 96 yards and got sacked four times. In the second quarter, he squandered what could have been an easy touchdown pass just a few steps away from the end zone.

After the game, Wilson took full accountability for his subpar performance.

“As much as I can try and help them not to get sacks, you know, that's going to be important. I told a couple of them, like, ‘Man, I was trying to go through some of my reads,' and felt like I was getting to the end of my progressions there, so that's not on those guys. They're holding out for fair enough there. I gotta watch film and see if I can find somebody to get the ball from my hands quicker and help those guys out,” said Wilson in a video shared by Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad.

Wilson, who agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal, is battling rookie Quinn Ewers for the backup role in Miami, with star Tua Tagovailoa remaining as the surefire starter.

Ewers didn't fare much better against the Bears. He went 5-for-18 for 91 yards and got sacked twice. Tagovailoa also saw brief action, going 5-of-6 for 27 yards.

While Wilson and Ewers didn't exactly look great against Chicago, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel isn't too concerned.

“Regardless of what was going to happen today, I think the team knew that this is a start-off point to really work off of, to really create the type of ball we want,” said McDaniel, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Miami will take on the Detroit Lions on August 16.