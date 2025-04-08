The Philadelphia 76ers underwent a massive roster overhaul during the offseason. Paul George, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Caleb Martin, and Guerschon Yabusele were all added in the offseason, but Philadelphia had a disastrous season regardless. Now, the 76ers are likely regretting their offseason moves, especially when it comes to the massive contract that they gave to George.

The team wants a third star to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and Luka Doncic could have been that player. The Dallas Mavericks were secretly shopping him and decided to trade the guard to the Los Angeles Lakers in a move that shocked the basketball world. The Mavericks seemed to have their heart set on the Lakers' Anthony Davis, but they might be regretting their decision now.

Davis has been hurt for nearly all of his Mavericks tenure, and Doncic has elevated the Lakers 2024-25 ceiling and long-term outlook. There are plenty of trades that the Mavericks should have made instead, and ESPN's Bobby Marks looked at a trade that each team in the NBA could have made for Doncic. Considering the Mavericks wanted more defense, the 76ers were one team that might have made sense for a Doncic trade, but what grades would the teams have received if they did business together?

76ers-Mavericks hypothetical trade details

76ers receive: Luka Doncic

Mavericks receive: Paul George, Jared McCain, 2026 first-round pick (least favorable of Houston; if 6-30, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles Clippers), 2028 first-round pick (via Clippers), 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

76ers cut their losses and aim their sites at Luka Doncic

It is becoming clearer by the day that George's best days are long past, and that was evident even before the NBA trade deadline. The injury bug has too firm of a grasp on him, and excluding the 74 games that he played in last season, he hasn't had a healthy season since 2018-19. However, the 76ers are glued to him for three more years at over $52 million per season.

Getting off of that contract alone would be worthwhile for the 76ers, not to mention the fact that they'd get Doncic – one of the best players in the NBA – in this trade. The Slovenian star, who is already one of the best point guards ever, is averaging 27.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game this season.

Losing Jared McCain would hurt some. He was well on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award before suffering a season-ending injury. That injury had already happened by the time that Doncic was traded, though.

The future of the 76ers in unclear. Embiid is the team's best player, but he hasn't shown an ability to stay healthy. He'd certainly form an excellent duo with Doncic had they been paired up, but it could have even made sense to trade Embiid and build around Doncic and Maxey. Either way, this is a bargain trade for the 76ers and one they'd deserve an A grade for had it become reality.

Grade: A

Mavericks add a different injury-prone star other than Anthony Davis

The biggest reason the Doncic trade has looked like a dud for the Mavericks so far is because Davis has only played in seven games because of injuries. Injury red flags were well-known with Davis long before Dallas traded for him, though, so perhaps they would have been willing to take on another often-injured star in George.

Like Davis, George is a great defensive player. Davis thrives protecting the painted area, but George is more of a point-of-attack defender who can lock up star wings on the perimeter. There is a case to be made that the Mavericks needed that even more than rim protection, considering Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are also on the roster. Their presence gives the Mavericks somewhat of a logjam at the center position. Although Davis wants to play power forward, the modern game forces him into more of a center role.

George is also a silky-smooth offensive player. He can hit shots from every spot in the halfcourt. The big additions in this trade, though, are McCain and the four first-round picks the Mavericks would have added. Based off of what he did to start the season, the sky is the limit for McCain. The rookie was averaging 15.3 points per game and displaying elite 3-point shooting before he got hurt.

Four first-round picks is more in tune with the average superstar trade of the modern day, too. Even so, this isn't a trade that would have made a lot of sense for Dallas. Swapping out Davis for George doesn't solve any of the problems that have come up since Doncic was traded from the team.

Grade: D+