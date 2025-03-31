Quentin Grimes' stint with the Philadelphia 76ers is off to a better start than anyone expected. Unsurprisingly, the Sixers want to keep Grimes around as they try to bounce back from what has otherwise been a brutal 2024-25 season.

Rumors about Grimes's departure from the Dallas Mavericks at this season’s trade deadline percolated. However, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Grimes did not request a trade from Dallas. His departure from the biggest mess in the NBA to another big, but not quite as big, mess could lead to a big payday as he hits restricted free agency.

The insiders wrote the following on Substack: “League sources say that Grimes' camp did not explicitly request a trade out of Dallas, despite suggestions to the contrary, but the fourth-year guard appears to have given his forthcoming foray into a restricted free agency quite a boost regardless with his scoring as a Sixer.”

76ers looking to re-sign Quentin Grimes in 2025 offseason

The 76ers parting with Caleb Martin, a playoff-hardened veteran whom they signed to a four-year deal this past offseason, shows how much they valued Grimes. Although Martin was injured and they also received their own second-round pick back, they took Grimes in as his rookie contract is set to expire. It was a bit of a leap of faith that has paid off very, very well.

Stein and Fischer note that Grimes “will certainly be seeking higher figures this summer after his March Madness.” After averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 61.2 true shooting percentage, Grimes showed he's more than a typical role player. He could not only be a starter but one of the main complementary scoring options next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The 76ers will likely have Grimes and a healthy Jared McCain to look forward to next year, though it may be tough to re-sign Guerschon Yabusele. Also, they may not keep their first-round pick. There's a chance that it falls outside of the top six, which would convey it to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Keeping Grimes is of the utmost importance to Philadelphia.