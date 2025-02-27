NBA rumors: Joel Embiid 'surprised' 76ers with surgery revelation

The Philadelphia 76ers were reportedly caught off guard when ESPN’s Lisa Salters revealed midgame that Joel Embiid had informed her he would likely require surgery in the offseason. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the team was not expecting this public disclosure from their star center.

Embiid’s availability has been severely limited this season due to ongoing left knee issues. The former MVP was ruled out once again in the 76ers’ 110-105 loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, marking yet another absence in a season plagued by injuries. He has appeared in just 19 games but has maintained strong averages of 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The injury concerns are nothing new for Embiid. Last season, he was limited to 39 games after suffering a torn meniscus, which required surgery in February. He made a quick return in April for the postseason but was unable to lead Philadelphia past the first round, where the Knicks eliminated them.

76ers weigh options for Joel Embiid’s knee as losing streak extends

This latest revelation follows a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, who stated that the 76ers are “considering alternative options” for Embiid’s left knee. Charania reported on NBA Countdown that the seven-time All-Star experienced increased swelling after Philadelphia’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets last Saturday, leading to discussions about possible surgery.

“I'm told that Embiid is scheduled to have tests and imaging done on his knee early this week, and at that point, both sides will collaborate with specialists on the best path forward,” Charania said. “Embiid has done multiple treatment solutions, options that he's tried throughout the season. His knee just has not been right. That’s included regular and frequent shots in that knee — just has not yielded any improvement.”

Philadelphia’s struggles have only intensified in Embiid’s absence. Following the loss to New York, the 76ers have now dropped nine consecutive games, falling to 20-38 on the season. They currently sit as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Chicago Bulls (23-36) by 2.5 games for the final play-in tournament spot.

With uncertainty surrounding Embiid’s long-term health and no clear resolution in sight, the 76ers’ season continues to unravel.