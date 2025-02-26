The Philadelphia 76ers enter their matchup with the New York Knicks looking to snap an eight-game losing streak. The Sixers are dealing with a bunch of injuries in their first game of the season at Madison Square Garden. Joel Embiid is among the players that will not play tonight.

Joel Embiid ruled out for 76ers vs. Knicks

Embiid remains out due to left knee injury management, missing his second straight game. He and the 76ers are still looking for solutions to his persistent knee issues, which may eventually lead to him being sidelined for the remainder of the season. Embiid has only played in 19 games this season and has not been nearly as dominant as he used to be.

Although the Sixers are not at the point of shutting Embiid down at the moment, they are running out of time to make something of this season. They have a record of just 20-37 and are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. Their defense, which was at least solid for much of the season, has been particularly brutal as of late. Against a New York team that has one of the best offenses in the NBA, they will have to be way, way better to pull off the upset victory.

The Sixers come into this game even more banged up than usual. Paul George (left finger splint) is listed as available on the injury report. Quentin Grimes (right knee soreness) and Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain) are listed as probable and Eric Gordon (right wrist sprain), Guerschon Yabusele (right eye abrasion), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) are out.

For the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee patellar tendinopathy) is listed as questionable, OG Anunoby (right foot sprain) is probable and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) is out.