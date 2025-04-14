The Phoenix Suns may have had one of the more disappointing seasons for a team that had true championship aspirations, and there could be a lot of changes in the offseason. One of those changes could be Kevin Durant heading to another team, and the Suns seem to be willing to work with him on a trade.

Durant won't just go to any team, and there are a few factors that will have to be taken into account if a deal was to take place, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

“Is Durant willing to sign a two-year extension with the team trading for him? Because Durant can be a free agent in 2026, it is unlikely a team will trade draft capital and players for a player who will be a free agent after just one season,” Marks wrote.

Durant will also want to compete for a championship, but will that team still be a contender when they trade him?

“Will there be more of a market for Beal because there is both one year more and $53 million less owed to him? Beal still has two years and $111 million due and continues to hold his no-trade clause,” Marks continued.

There will be several teams that are looking to trade for Durant in the offseason, and he can be the piece they need to go to the next level.

Where could the Suns trade Kevin Durant?

It will be interesting to see what teams end up showing interest in Durant, and it will probably be all contending teams. The New York Knicks have been heard as one of the teams that could look to trade for him depending on what they do in the postseason, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“You know, Mikal Bridges—they traded five first-round picks to get him. If, for whatever reason, they bomb in the playoffs, and Mikal Bridges is up for a contract extension after the season, and they decide that’s not the direction they want to go, then I could see a movement toward a player like Kevin Durant,” Bondy said on the “Run It Back” show.

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be a nice spot for Durant, and he could play with Anthony Edwards, who has never been shy of saying the Suns' forward is his favorite player in the league, and had the opportunity to play with him in the Olympics last summer.