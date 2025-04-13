The New York Knicks are currently gearing up for what they hope is a deep run into the NBA postseason after two straight second round exits. The Knicks will be matched up with the upstart Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs in the three vs six matchup in the East.

The Knicks made several “win now” moves this past offseason, including trading for both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. However, if things don't go according to plan in this upcoming postseason, the team reportedly could consider doubling down once again in the offseason, per Hoopshype.

“You know, Mikal Bridges—they traded five first-round picks to get him. If, for whatever reason, they bomb in the playoffs, and Mikal Bridges is up for a contract extension after the season, and they decide that’s not the direction they want to go, then I could see a movement toward a player like Kevin Durant,” reported Stefan Bondy of the New York Post on the “Run It Back” show.

However, Bondy also noted that a good postseason showing could alter those plans.

“If they have an encouraging playoffs and they see this heading in the right direction, then they’re going to stick with what they have now,” reported Bondy.

A big postseason for the Knicks

A lot of pressure will be on the Knicks this postseason to perform well after two straight second round exits. The bad news for New York is that if they are able to defeat Detroit in the first round, they are more than likely looking at a second round matchup with the reigning champion Boston Celtics, who swept them four games to none in the regular season series between the two teams this year.

If a similar result were to transpire in the playoffs, it could motivate the Knicks' front office to make an even splashier move this offseason, such as acquiring Durant. Many anticipate that the Phoenix Suns will look to move on from the star after a disastrous last couple of seasons.

The first order of business for the Knicks, however, is to take care of business against the Pistons.