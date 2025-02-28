Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer is in the thick of his team's downward spiral. Since coming out of the All-Star break, the team is 1-3, with a three-game losing streak. Although their lone win came against the Chicago Bulls, it was a bit too close to call. Funny enough, Budenholzer sounded off on an intriguing lineup decision.

That decision? To put Bradley Beal back in the starting lineup in favor of Tyus Jones. As Beal was hurt and Jones was put back in the starting lineup, it resulted in another loss. However, Jones himself had a solid game with 15 points and a season-high 12 assists.

Regardless of the absence, it didn't excuse the Suns from losing to the New Orleans Pelicans, 124-116 on Thursday. As Budenholzer took the podium, he looked defeated, and a tad dumbfounded. When asked about what needs to change during the slump, he gave his usual answer, as has been given all season.

“We haven't played well enough,” Budenholzer said postgame. “We've had stretches where we haven't executed, whether it be defensively or offensively, and we haven't been good enough to get us through. I wish there was one thing but it's as you go and it's always small things. Too many to list.”

Mike Budenholzer could see the Suns' downward spiral

Moments later, Devin Booker took the stage and echoed more of the same. Unlike his head coach, Booker dropped a cryptic message following the Suns' 3-game skid. He even mentioned that “I talk a lot.” Those words don't sound encouraging for a team trying to scrap into the playoffs.

At this rate, they are 11th in the Western Conference and are behind the Sacramento Kings for the final play-in spot. If the season were to end, as of writing this, the Suns would not be in the playoffs. A lineup with Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Booker should be a playoff lock.

Even with the team hiring Budenholzer, they thought that the team would be unstoppable. Following a 9-2 start, there's been no evidence of the team returning to that form. As a result, plenty of fans have been fed up with Budenholzer. Some are starting to call for him to be fired.

Some of their reasoning could be understood. The constant lineup changes, rotations, and kept promises that are hurting the team aren't a good sign. What's the promise this is referring to? Jones was promised that he would be the Suns' starter, no matter the circumstance.

As a result, he's been attacked on defense and has had one of the worst individual defensive ratings of any point guard. But that's beside the point.

A decision like that is a microcosm of the Suns' bigger picture of failure. Luckily, Phoenix will take on the Pelicans again on Friday. Hopefully, then the list of errors can shrink, but it will take more than one game to fix.