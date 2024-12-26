The Phoenix Suns reportedly have their sights set on Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic as the NBA trade deadline approaches on Feb. 6, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Vucevic, a two-time All-Star, has been a focal point of trade speculation recently, with the Suns exploring ways to upgrade their frontcourt. This follows a report from Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic that the Suns are actively shopping center Jusuf Nurkic.

The Suns, currently 16-14 and holding the eighth seed in the Western Conference after a Christmas Day victory over the Denver Nuggets, appear eager to make moves to bolster their playoff chances.

Nurkic, now in his second season with Phoenix, has underwhelmed so far, averaging 9.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and one steal per game on 45.7% shooting from the field and 29.1% from three-point range. The veteran center is under contract for $18.1 million this season, with his salary rising to $19.3 million in the 2025-26 season.

Vucevic, on the other hand, is having one of the best seasons of his career. The 34-year-old is averaging 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting a career-high 57.8% from the field and an impressive 45.2% from beyond the arc. He earns $20 million this season and will make $21.4 million in 2025-26.

The Bulls, currently 13-17 and sitting in the ninth seed of the Eastern Conference, remain in the play-in picture but may evaluate offers as they consider changes to their roster after being a play-in team in recent seasons.

Suns face financial, structural hurdles in Nikola Vucevic trade with Bulls

While the potential swap of Nurkic for Vucevic seems logical on paper, league rules present a significant obstacle. Under the NBA's current collective bargaining agreement, the Suns cannot simply trade Nurkic for Vucevic, even if additional draft capital is included, due to salary aggregation restrictions.

Phoenix is also unable to combine salaries from other players to make the numbers work, complicating any potential trade further.

The Suns’ current limitations stem from a series of recent moves that depleted their draft assets and pushed them into a more restrictive salary-cap position. These challenges make it difficult for Phoenix to match Vucevic's $20 million salary without finding a creative solution.

For Chicago, moving Vucevic would represent a significant shift, given his pivotal role in their lineup. However, with their season faltering and trade rumors swirling, the Bulls may consider offers if the Suns can find a way to overcome the logistical hurdles.

As the February deadline nears, the Suns' pursuit of Vucevic highlights their intent to strengthen their roster for a deep playoff run, but completing a deal will require navigating significant financial and structural constraints.