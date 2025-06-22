For the first time in a handful of seasons, the Phoenix Suns finally have a lottery pick. It's all thanks to the Suns trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, a flurry of second-round picks, and the coveted No. 10 pick.

Although the 2025 NBA Draft is full of surprises, there are a handful of prospects who stand out beyond the first nine selections. Here are three of the names the Suns should target, assuming they keep the pick and don't flip it again.

Suns select Egor Demin with No. 10 pick

Egor Demin isn't the flashiest of the choices on this list. However, he has the most all-around game and already has some of the fundamentals down.

The Russian guard had an impactful freshman season with the BYU basketball program. Although he could've stayed and formed a formidable backcourt with AJ Dybansta, he opted for the NBA Draft, and for good cause.

Teams have been targeting him in within the top 10 and toward the end of the draft lottery. Demin's playmaking and size at 6-foot-9 are an intriguing combination.

Demin would provide new head coach Jordan Ott with more flexibility and versatility on both sides of the ball. Still, Demin has some question marks.

Demin could attack the rim with ease at BYU, but going from college to the NBA will be a challenge. The 27.3% rate from 3-point land is discouraging, but he has reportedly flashed improve shooting during the pre-draft process.

Playing alongside Devin Booker could give Demin open opportunities and improve from that area. Furthermore, the two-man game with Demin and Booker could unlock new areas of the Suns' offense in a post-Durant era.

Suns select Collin Murray-Boyles with the No. 10 pick

Collin Murray-Boyles is one of the most complete and NBA-ready players in the draft. His defensive versatility has been a major talking point through the pre-draft process.

As the Suns were one of the worst defensive teams in the league last season, CMB would be a welcome sight for that end of the floor. However, there are some concerns about his scoring and shooting.

Pairing CMB with wing Ryan Dunn could unlock the defensive edge. Both players aren't polished offensively, which could leave Booker with more of an offensive workload.

Murray-Boyles' 6-foot-7 height makes him undersized for his position as well. Despite that, his physicality seemed NBA ready when analyzing him in the collegiate season.

The South Carolina product also led the SEC in field goal percentage and effective field goal percentage. If Phoenix wants to stick with a defensive philosophy, Murray-Boyles is the way to go.

Suns select Jase Richardson with the No. 10 pick

If the Suns select Jase Richardson with the No. 10 pick, it would be a shock to many. He's seen as a low teens to high 20s player. Even with that analysis, the Michigan State guard has one of the best upsides in the country.

He was one of the most efficient shooters in his conference, posting a 41.3% clip from 3-point range. Richardson is an analytics-lovers dream.

If Richardson is not attacking the basket, he's taking a 3-point shot. Even in a Big Ten conference that was dominated with mid-range shots and zone defense, Richardson made a way to exploit it.

Not to mention, his sneaky athleticism and defense is a welcome sight.

Combining Richardson and Booker could be devastating. The latter is much more advanced in his scoring with the pick-and-roll and getting to his spots.

Not to mention, Richardson's defensive toughness could inspire Booker to bring it even more on that side.

Still, Richardson has shown flashes of that ability. Pairing him alongside Booker could make for a great offensive punch after Durant's departure.

What are the Suns' needs?

The Suns should look for players to complement Booker as they retool the roster around him. The KD trade is the first step, and for now it seems as if Jalen Green isn't going anywhere. Acquiring Green shouldn't stop Phoenix from looking at guards, as Bradley Beal is likely on the outs, but looking at size and versatility is also a factor.

All three guys mentioned (Egor Demin, Collin Murray-Boyles, Jase Richardson) possess at least one of those qualities. If they are drafted, it's then on the team to figure out what the identity is.

Ott laid out his vision for the Suns and how teams will view them. Now, it's on the franchise to find the player who possesses long-term value while also potentially being an impact player as a rookie on the new-look Suns.