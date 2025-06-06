Eight coaches in 11 seasons isn't a welcome sight for anyone within the Phoenix Suns. However, when the Suns hired Jordan Ott to be the franchise's next head coach, they're hoping to get this one right.

Throughout the hiring process, the organization interviewed upwards of 15 candidates for the position. Funny enough, fellow Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant was in the final running with Ott for the spot.

However, the position went to Ott, and for good reason. He has a track record of having a sound offensive and defensive philosophy, as well as being personable with his players.

The extensive search of roughly 15 head coaching candidates led Suns owner Mat Ishbia to reflect on what transpired since he took over as majority owner.

According to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports, he said an inside source said that Ishbia emailed the Suns basketball operations team internally.

Ishbia stated that he tried “running the typical NBA owner playbook” of “hiring experts, signing checks, and getting out of the way.” Regardless of that approach, no one seemed to be happy with it.

Suns' Mat Ishbia sees Jordan Ott's hiring as a new opportunity

The Phoenix majority owner has had his stamp on the franchise ever since he purchased it from Robert Sarver in late 2022. Since then, the Suns traded for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to pair alongside franchise guard Devin Booker

While the Big 3 experiment with Booker, Durant, and Beal flopped, Ishbia took responsibility. Still, it wasn't the players he necessarily got wrong. It was the coaching staff.

First, the team hired a defensive tactician and championship-winning coach in Frank Vogel at the end of the 2022-23 season. Within one season and an opening round sweep in the playoffs, he was fired.

Shortly thereafter, the team hired Mike Budenholzer, who was the complete inverse of Vogel. An offensive mastermind who was determined to make the roster work.

However, a 36-46 record led him to be fired less than 24 hours after the team's final game.

According to Bourguet of PHNX Sports, he mentioned that “A Suns source who spoke with PHNX Sports called Ott the ‘obvious choice.' That source also describes him as ‘the hardest-working guy,' and ‘the most basketball tactician of anybody.'”

Ott's hiring could be the chance to reignite sustained success into a franchise that's teetered between championship expectations and a full-blown rebuild.

Jordan Ott can be a game-changer for the Suns

There's yet another point that Bourguet mentioned in his story. From a basketball perspective, Ishbia isn't concerned about his public image.

In that story, the owner isn't focused on “winning the press conference” or reacting to “hot takes” or “external narratives.” Those alone played crucial parts in some of the decision-making processes.

He won over the fans with deals like $2 concessions. The fan culture is there, but the product on the floor has been absent. There's been no synergy, enthusiasm, or a willingness to get it out of the mud.

Multiple times, Booker mentioned that not building a culture was the downfall of the season. It wasn't for a lack of talent.

However, the All-NBA guard had a hand in the final interview process. It was reported that he gave the stamp of approval for the franchise to hire Ott.

Mat Ishbia's approach can determine Phoenix's success

Although his approach has been rather unorthodox, he's been involved in the basketball operation side. For instance, the Suns hired Brian Gregory to be the team's new general manager, which was an internal hire.

That caused tons of speculation, considering that Gregory doesn't have NBA front office experience. Not to mention, the two share a Michigan State connection, along with Ott.

That alone is raising skepticism and showing major concerns that this could be a case of nepotism surrounding the organization.

His involvement is more hands-on compared to other owners. It's created a sense of awareness, yet a lack of understanding. Ishbia doesn't have front office experience, let alone on the basketball operations side.

However, his presumed accountability could be a step in the right direction.

With Ishbia and Booker seeing eye-to-eye, that's a good chunk of the battle. Being ‘aligned', as Gregory said in his introductory press conference, is an absolute must.

This is a changing of the guard for who will lead the team. The Suns have gone from more grizzled minds to a new-age coach who understands the current landscape.

If the hire goes according to plan, and exceeds it, then no one will bat an eye about Ishbia's involvement.