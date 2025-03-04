Angel Reese shut down rumors of a romantic link to Kevin Durant months ago, but the Phoenix Suns star may have reignited the chatter with a casual yet intriguing pregame remark over the weekend, per TMZ.

During a Q&A session, Durant was asked about his pick for the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) in basketball. Without hesitation, he simply responded, “Angel Reese.” The statement instantly set social media ablaze, with fans dissecting his choice and wondering if there was more behind his words than just basketball admiration.

A DMV Connection or Something More?

Reese, a standout rookie for the Chicago Sky, has already made waves in the WNBA. However, her career is still young, and few would place her in the G.O.A.T. conversation just yet. This left many fans speculating about Durant’s real motivation behind the shout-out.

Both athletes share ties to the DMV (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia) area—Reese hails from Maryland, while Durant spent a significant part of his youth there. His comment could have simply been a show of support for a fellow Maryland baller. However, given the history of dating rumors between the two, the internet was quick to run with a different narrative.

“We know what KD on,” one fan teased, while another added, “KD knows what’s up.”

Revisiting the Dating Rumors

The speculation isn't new. Last summer, Durant and Reese sat together at a Team USA women’s basketball exhibition game, appearing comfortable in each other’s company. The sighting fueled rumors of a possible romance, but Reese quickly shut them down on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, insisting she was not dating the 36-year-old NBA star.

“I don't even know how that even became a thing because I sat next to somebody,” Reese said at the time, clarifying that she was there with a friend and that Durant was attending alongside Steph Curry.

While she denied any romantic involvement, Reese didn’t shy away from expressing admiration for Durant, even calling him her “favorite player.”

With Durant's latest remark, however, fans aren’t convinced that there’s nothing more to the story. “Yo KD stop playing bruh,” one user wrote, while another added, “So rumors are true, KD.”

Whether his comment was just playful respect or something deeper, Durant certainly knows how to keep the internet talking.