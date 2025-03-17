The Phoenix Suns’ disappointing 2024-25 campaign continued on Sunday with a 107-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, forcing FanDuel TV’s Lou Williams to question the team’s effort. He’s most likely not the only one who’s reached that conclusion after witnessing head coach Mike Budenholzer and Kevin Durant’s heated exchange during a timeout against the Lakers.

Williams questioned the Suns’ desire to squeeze into the playoffs, per FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

“I’m not sure they’re trying to get in the Play-In. It looks like a team that’s not having a lot of fun playing together. It doesn’t look like they’re enjoying the coaching and direction they’re getting,” Williams said. “It’s not passing the vibe check. Again, we talk about this team, so much talent, but they have their issues on the defensive end in every game and we’re starting to see at least some type of interaction between Bud and one of his superstar guys.

“It looks like there’s a disconnection there. Losing 15 of your last 21, I don’t even know if this is a team that’s even trying to get in the play-in. I think they’re trying to wash their hands with this thing,” Williams concluded.

It’s still hard to believe that the Suns, a team led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, have 14 combined All-NBA Team honors and have had such a lackluster season. The Suns are 1.5 games behind the Mavericks, who could have to forfeit games with any more injuries, for the last spot in the play-in. Still, will the Suns make the playoffs?

Stephen A. Smith’s ‘little kid’ take about the Suns

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith ripped the Suns’ effort in losing to the Lakers. Similar to how Lou Williams questioned their effort, Smith used a kid assigned to do chores after being on punishment as a metaphor to describe the Suns’ approach to Sunday’s matchup.

“We aired this game on national television; this is our network,” Smith said. “If there was not a second half to go where they had an opportunity to make amends, I would encourage us to give a public apology to a national audience for that atrocity we saw in the first half — no effort whatsoever, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

“The Phoenix Suns resembled a little kid that was placed on punishment by his parents and assigned to do chores. That’s how they made playing the game of basketball look in the first half.”

The Suns host the Raptors on Monday.