After the Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, the basketball world has wondered if Bradley Beal would be next to be dealt, as he's been in talks in the past. As it was rumored that the Suns are done with Beal due to the disappointing performance and huge contract, Jake Fischer would provide an update on that front.

Fischer would be on “NBA Insider Notebook” for Bleacher Report, where the topic of Beal's possible trade market was brought up. He would shoot down any notions that there is any interest in a move and that the goal for him is to stay in Phoenix and try to have a “bounce-back season.”

“I think there's really nothing to expect on the Bradley Beal front outside of Bradley Beal being a member of the Phoenix Suns and trying to have a bounce-back season,” Fischer said. “If he does that, and by bounce back season, I want to say Bradley Beal also, because of just how poor overall Phoenix’s season went, I think his success and his efficiency as a shooter honestly got a bit overshadowed, clouded. The guy averaged 17 points a game last year, shooting 38% from three in 32 minutes per game.”

Last season, Beal averaged 17 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. With Durant traded, it could give Beal more opportunity to produce, though Jalen Green now enters the fold with the Durant trade.

Suns' Bradley Beal deemed “untradeable”

While some argue that the Suns' new Big Three with Beal, Green, and Devin Booker shouldn't stay together, it seems like the team is heading for that unit to lead the 2025-26 season. Fischer would continue to say that Beal is “healthy” and ready to be a “real factor” for the team, along with the two aforementioned guards.

“The world out of Beal land is that Bradley Beal is healthy,” Fischer said. “He’s going to come back at 32 years old with two years left on his deal and be a real factor in Phoenix's backcourt alongside Devin Booker and newly added Jalen Green.”

It would be reported by Suns insider John Gambarodo that the team doesn't want Beal back, but that he is “untradeable.”

“They do not want him back. But he is untradable, and if he does not agree to a buyout, they may be stuck with him,” Gambarodo wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “One of the questions they asked candidates during the coaching cycle was what you would do with Beal. They 100% don't want him and are looking at how to get out.”

Phoenix is looking to improve after finishing with a 36-46 record, which put them 11th in the Western Conference.