Devin Booker sealed the deal for the Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks to give them their fourth consecutive win. He raised up on the right wing and hit the final basket of the game.

Booker ended with 19 points in the contest. It was a tightly contested game between the Bucks and the Suns. There were 15 lead changes and the game was tied 10 times.

Regardless, Booker unleashed that killer instinct in the final quarter. He hit tough basket after tough basket. Not to mention, this is the Suns' first four-game winning streak since November.

Funny enough, the shot itself wasn't meant for Booker. It was originally meant for Kevin Durant. As Booker mentioned postgame, it was a similar play to what they drew up in the Summer Olympics.

Still, Booker got to his favorite spot within the mid-range. He knocked down that 17th, 18th, and 19th points of the game. His teammates immediately surrounded him with chest bumps, dap-ups and overall excitement.

The win itself marks arguably the best game of the season. It was grueling, without a plethora of three-pointers or overall offense. Overall, it was a slugfest.

Devin Booker's game-winner helps the Suns get fourth straight victory

Either way, this was a game that electrified the city, the fanbase, and the team as a whole. It felt like a playoff atmosphere for the better part of 48 minutes.

Although the 30-25 first quarter run by Milwaukee was a bit overwhelming, the regrouped and focused. Not to mention, it was Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer's first time coaching against the Bucks since he was fired.

While the latter said that the game isn't about him, it might've added more fuel to the fire.

