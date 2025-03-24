ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks head to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series by handing out a Bucks-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bucks-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Suns Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Phoenix Suns: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Milwaukee has won two in a row heading into this clash with the Suns. In those two games, they have beaten the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers. Those are two pretty good teams the Bucks were able to play well against, especially on defense. They allowed just 89 points against the Lakers and 108 points against the Kings. When the Bucks allow less than 110 points this season, they are 24-3. When Milwaukee plays solid defensively, they win basketball games. If they can have another good defensive game, the Bucks will win this one.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is obviously the best player on the team. He is second in the NBA in points per game (30.2), sixth in the league in rebounds (12.0), 22nd in assists (5.9), and sixth in field goal percentage (59.9). He is dealing with a little bit of a knee issue, but he is probable for Monday's game. With him on the court, the Bucks are capable of winning any game. If he continues to have an MVP-caliber season, the Bucks will have a great chance to win this game on the road.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns have won four of their last five games, so they are playing well. In those four wins, Phoenix has been very good on the offensive end of the court. The Suns are averaging 125.3 points per game in their last four wins, so they are playing well. Phoenix is 23-13 when they score at least 115 points this season, and they have put up at least 122 points in each of their last four victories. They come into this game fairly healthy, so the Suns should be able to continue their offensive outbursts Monday night. If they do that, there is no reason why they shouldn't cover the spread.

Antetokounmpo is most likely playing, but the Bucks have some other important injuries. Mainly Damian Lillard. Lillard has been ruled out of this game with soreness in his right calf that has been giving him problems regularly. Along with that, Bobby Portis is suspended, so he is out. These are two important players in Milwaukee's lineup, so not having them is a pretty big hit. Phoenix has to take advantage of their absence. If they can do that, the Suns will be able to cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Suns Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Kevin Durant is always a marquee matchup. These two players have the ability to sway any game, and I think it will be a close matchup with them both on the court. The spread is not very large, though. I also like the Suns to win this game. For that reason, I will be taking the Suns to cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -3 (-110)