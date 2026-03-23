PHOENIX– The Phoenix Suns have been in a prime position for a playoff spot for the majority of the season. However, during a five-game losing streak, it made that quest more difficult, according to Devin Booker.

Before the Suns' 5-game skid, the team was closing in on potentially missing the play-in game and securing the No. 6 seed. Since that stretch, they slid back into the seventh spot, making them have to participate in that game if the playoffs were to start, as of writing this.

“To be completely honest, we put ourselves in a tough position to make it to that six now… Staying focused on playing the right brand of basketball… learn from the past five games,” Booker said via PHNX Suns postgame in the locker room on X (formerly Twitter).

Although Booker's comments seem discouraging, it might be quite the contrary. Recognizing where they are and being honest is an important ingredient for what Phoenix is building.

Not to mention, the influx of injuries happened at a terrible time. That isn't an excuse, but it plays a significant role in the recent shortcomings.

Jordan Ott agrees with Devin Booker's sentiment

Although head coach Jordan Ott spoke before Booker, both appeared to be in sync. Their chemistry and connection have been stride for stride ever since he was hired.

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As mentioned before, accountability has been the Suns' and Ott's bread and butter, and something he didn't shy away from when asked about where the Suns' mindset is regarding the play-in race.

“I think everyone understands. We try to keep it as basic as we can to take care of your business today,” Ott said postgame. “We want to get healthy, we want to play the right way. Feel again, we're playing better of late. As we add bodies, we gotta keep it going.

“We gotta insert and improve, so everyone's fully aware. You get to this point of the year, you're not hiding. Everyone checks the standings all the same. We just don't talk about it as much.”

Jordan Ott didn’t shy away from where the Suns are in the potential play-in race. If it were to start today, they would be the No. 7 seed. “I think everyone understands. We try to keep it as basic as we can to take care of your business today… you get to this point of the… pic.twitter.com/N043G46rQT — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) March 23, 2026

Phoenix takes on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, before finishing the home stand taking on the Utah Jazz. Securing two wins might put them in a closer position to a sixth seed than before.