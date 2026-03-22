PHOENIX–The fourth quarter between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday had Jalen Green wondering why they couldn't take advantage.

Milwaukee constantly doubled Devin Booker throughout the game, and the obvious advantages didn't present themselves.

Normally, the ball would continually swing and swing into the hands of an open shooter. However, it felt that the offense was a step slower than usual.

The Suns scored 23 points in the quarter and only hit three of their ten triples. In the process, Booker was doubled and didn't have much of an opportunity to score, which Green wondered why they didn't take advantage of.

“I just think like (when) our main player is getting doubled, I think we should be able to kill them,” Green explained in the locker room postgame following the 108-105 loss. “Anytime a double (team) is sent, we should be able to kill them and get whatever we want.”

Jalen Green told @DuaneRankin his thoughts about the Suns fourth quarter. “I just think like (when) our main player is getting doubled, I think we should be able to kill them. Anytime a double (team) is sent, we should be able to kill them and get whatever we want.” pic.twitter.com/i59xZOlM17 — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) March 22, 2026

Jalen Green wants the Suns to take advantage of mismatches

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In his response, Green seemed to reference what the team has done all season: take advantage of a mismatch. It's happened countless times where Booker will be doubled, or someone like Dillon Brooks will be, and the ball will continuously move.

It happened in spurts during Saturday's loss but not sustainable like it was in previous games.

When asked what the problem specifically was, Green was unsure.

“I need to watch the film, but I think anytime I see a double happening, with our team, the people we have out there, we should be able to kill them,” Green explained. “We got shooters space to floor with. I don't really know specifically what it was. They're trying to take our best player out in the 4th and the other 4 players on the court can't, can't allow that, so we gotta help.”

During the team's dry spell, the Suns have been plagued with injuries, having six players pop up on the report before Saturday's game. Green doesn't see that as an excuse by any means.

He understands what his team needs to do, and they'll have a short turnaround to ‘kill' more teams if they try to do what Milwaukee did.