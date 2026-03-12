Phoenix Suns veteran Dillon Brooks' promising update on his hand injury ahead of facing the Indiana Pacers could pave the way for his return. Brooks discussed the Suns' upcoming postseason run and how a potential best-of-7 series will present “problems” for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The forward will look to regain his rhythm between now and the end of the regular season.

Brooks will look to suit up for the first time since a 113-110 win in double-overtime against the Orlando Magic on Februrary 21. During the Suns' morning shootaround ahead of facing the Pacers, on Thursday, Brooks was seen shooting without a cast on his fractured left hand, per AZ Central's Duane Rankin.

No cast on Dillon Brooks fractured left hand for Suns morning shootaround. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GntKpKI3Fm — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 12, 2026

The Suns went 5-3 in their eight games without Brooks, including their current three-game winning streak, which was extended due to a 129-114 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Dillon Brooks warns Timberwolves about Suns' playoff run

After Suns veteran Dillon Brooks' bold takes over top 50 rankings, he warned the Timberwolves of a potential best-of-7 playoff series. Brooks, one who rarely shies away from revealing his honest opinion believes the Suns can upset the Timberwolves in the postseason.

Brooks claims the Suns have the Timberwolves' number, he said, per the Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast.

“You never know, Ant [Anthony Edwards] could have a great year this year and win a chip. . .but they run into us, there’s gonna be problems,” Brooks said. “We got their number this year.”

“If they run into us, it’s going to be problems. We got their number this year.” Dillon Brooks on a potential Suns-Timberwolves playoff matchup 👀 (via @mworthofgame)pic.twitter.com/EgEBtzl7Uf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 10, 2026

The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 108-105 on December 8, roughly two weeks after a 114-113 win against the Timberwolves, at home.