PHOENIX– Jordan Ott isn't one for making excuses, but the Phoenix Suns' plethora of injuries makes it easy to point the blame at that. Although it's a legitimate and valid reason for the team's struggles, the first-year head coach doesn't want any sympathy.

However, he knows what his team needs.

“We just want everyone back,” Ott explained postgame following the 108-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. “In a rhythm, would be a blessing. We just want everyone back.”

Jordan Ott told @YoungNBA how he hopes the Suns can find a rhythm to close out the season. “We just want everyone back. In a rhythm, would be a blessing. We just want everyone back.” pic.twitter.com/GV8zaTJ73f — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) March 22, 2026

Phoenix had six players on its injury report before Saturday's contest. Haywood Highsmith, Grayson Allen, and Royce O'Neale were all sudden additions over the past two games.

Some of it has to do with injury management, but much of it has to do with where the team is in the season. They are only a few weeks from establishing a legitimate playoff spot.

Not to mention, Devin Booker is playing through an aggravated ankle after what happened at the end of Thursday's game. Ott's synopsis was essentially a microcosm of where the group is in the season.

(He) knows what time of year it is, how important these games are, so he goes out there. How can we help him more in the fourth quarter? So we'll take a look. But it's just that time of year. Sure, everyone is definitely hurting, fatigued and a little banged up, but no one's gonna save us,” Ott said.

Injuries have plagued the Suns success, per Jordan Ott

Article Continues Below

Again, Ott doesn't want people to feel sorry for him or the group. Injuries happen in the NBA, but they've hit the Suns anytime there is a slight surge in momentum.

Chemistry is a bit altered; guys have had expanding roles and have adapted well. At some point, though, the frustration continues to mount when it is one thing on top of another.

Not to mention, Phoenix had a chance to pull away after the first quarter, but Milwaukee scored 42 points in the following 12 minutes of action.

That set the stage for it being a see-saw contest for the final half. At that point, the Suns' fatigue showed, which is a tad concerning because they are on the first leg of a back-to-back set.

There is enough time to avenge the loss with a win on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. But the five-game skid is the longest of the season, and they'll need to rite the ship if they want to be on pace for a playoff or play-in spot.