The Phoenix Suns may have found a winning formula, and it starts with Devin Booker’s playmaking ability.

The Suns snapped a two-game losing streak with a 122-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, improving to 31-36 on the season. They remain 3.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks (33-35) for the 10th seed in the Western Conference, which is the final play-in spot, as they push for a late-season playoff berth.

Booker led the way with a double-double, finishing with 22 points, 13 assists, four rebounds, and a steal. According to StatsMuse, the Suns hold a 5-1 record when Booker records 10 or more assists in a game, highlighting his effectiveness as a facilitator. On the season, he is averaging 25.8 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and a steal per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 34.7% from three across 61 contests.

Devin Booker leads Suns into key matchup against slumping Lakers

Phoenix will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (40-25), who enter the contest on a four-game losing streak. The Suns currently lead the season series 2-1, including a dominant 127-100 win over the Lakers in late November.

However, Los Angeles features a significantly different lineup since their last meeting. The Lakers have added Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith, strengthening their roster ahead of the playoff push. LeBron James remains sidelined with a groin strain, leaving the Lakers without one of their key playmakers.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks, who currently occupy the final play-in spot, are dealing with significant roster limitations due to injuries. Dante Exum recently fractured his left hand, leaving Dallas with only eight active players. The situation could become more dire, as Brandon Williams and Kessler Edwards are two-way players, meaning their availability is restricted.

According to the G League rules, two-way players can only be active for up to 50 games with their NBA team. Edwards has been available for 47 games, while Williams has been available for 44, potentially limiting the Mavericks to just six available players in the coming games. If Dallas cannot meet the league's minimum roster requirements, it could be forced to forfeit games, further jeopardizing its hold on the final play-in spot.

With Booker’s ability to facilitate the offense, Phoenix has a path to success as the postseason nears. If his passing continues to generate wins, the Suns could capitalize on Dallas’ struggles and make a push for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.