To say this season has been brutal for the Dallas Mavericks is a major understatement. Following the shocking trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team has seemingly been dropping like flies in terms of injuries. Anthony Davis has not played since his debut due to an adductor injury, and Kyrie Irving was ruled out for the year after an ACL injury. The brutal injury news continued for the Mavericks as Dante Exum was just ruled out indefinitely after breaking a bone in his hand, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Dante Exum suffered the hand injury during the Mavericks' game against the Houston Rockets on Friday. He left the game early and was initially ruled out for the remainder of the game. He finished with two points in seven minutes. This latest news though certainly clouds his availability for the rest of the season, and is sure to crush Mavericks' fans.

In addition to Davis, Irving and now Exum, the Mavericks are also without Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Jaden Hardy, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Kai Jones and PJ Washington. They have an open roster spot which they used to bring in Moses Brown on a 10-day contract, but due to salary cap restraints operating above the first apron, they are not currently able to sign a player for the remainder of the season past any 10-day contract.

Exum actually began the 2024-25 season sidelined due to a wrist injury, but had made his return to the lineup. After spending a few seasons out of the NBA overseas, Exum had made his comeback to the league with the Mavericks, emerging as a key role player.

The brutal year for the Mavericks comes a season after they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since their championship run in 2011.