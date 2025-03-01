If anyone understands Phoenix Suns point guard Tyus Jones, it's Devin Booker. The two have been in sync this season, despite the team not being much of it themselves. Through the ups and downs, it's resulted in Jones changing roles a barrage of times. Interestingly enough, the Suns benched Jones in favor of Bradley Beal.

While the point guard was content with the move, that's only a glimpse of his changing role. At the beginning of the season, he was to “set the table” for guys like Booker, Beal, and Kevin Durant. As December and January rolled around, he was asked to be more of a scorer.

He excelled in that role, being a playmaker while knocking down 40% of his looks from three. Once February rolled around, he regressed a tad. Regardless of that, Booker remained committed and understanding about Jones's constant role change. Following Friday's win against the New Orleans Pelicans, he told Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports his appreciation to Booker.

“Depending on kind of where we're at in the season, it's been a little different,” Jones said. “He also knows who I am as a player and where I thrive. So yeah, to hear that, it means a lot to me, him having my back.”

Tyus Jones appreciates Suns' Devin Booker

Jones's comments come as a result of a tumultuous season. However, the Phoenix shooting guard has always had some high praise for his teammates. For instance, Booker gushed over Jones's underrated skill following a win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

What was the skill? His scoring and facilitating. When both of those are at work, he's tough to stop. The 6'0 frame might be tough on defense, but his offense can make up for it. As an example, the point guard has had nine games this season of 10+ assists. Despite the role changes, his teammates, coaches, and fans know what to expect.

Even as Beal is set to come back from his calf injury, Jones could slide back to the bench. Regardless of the move, Booker will still appreciate what his teammate brings to the table. Other guys like Durant and Beal have also expressed their support to Jones. Furthermore, head coach Mike Budenholzer has been perhaps the biggest supporter.

Either way, the Suns will need Jones to continue his stretch of efficient play if the team hopes to make the playoffs. At this point, they'll need to shift their focus to making the play-in game.