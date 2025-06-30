As the Phoenix Suns begin to adjust to a world without Kevin Durant once again, all eyes will be on franchise leader Devin Booker as he continues his loyal campaign with his adopted state of Arizona. As the Suns' all-time leading scorer, Booker will need to hit a new gear next season as the pressure will be greater than ever. In the meantime, we'll see another fresh colorway of his Nike Book 1 released once again.

The Nike Book 1 has grown in popularity greatly ever since Devin Booker began releasing his exclusive on-court PE's (player exclusives) to the public. Throughout the 2024-25 NBA season, Booker would constantly sport new colorways of his Nike Book 1 in-game, later making their way towards tangible releases.

Often inspired by classic Nike silhouettes and colorways, this latest release is inspired by the Nike Air Max 95 “Neon.” Booker was first seen rocking this sneaker during NBA Christmas in 2023. Almost two years later, we'll see a public release come to fruition.

Nike Book 1 “Neon 95”

Paying tribute to the Air Max 95 “Neon” perfectly with a matching colorway, the new Nike Book 1 arrives with unique panelling to mimic the construction of the 95. We see a black suede mudguard, a grey suede heel, and heather grey side panels. The rest of the upper in done in a light grey soft leather, accented by neon green piping and contrast stitching throughout.

Finer details reveal a smaller stitched Nike Swoosh in green along the toe as well as a stitched lining around the main Nike Swoosh. The tongue logo will be in the Air Max style reading “BOOK” while the heel pull tabs are featured in their usual multi-layered look. Finally, a translucent green outsole is done to complete the look.

The Nike Book 1 “Neon 95” is set to release September 8, 2025 for an expected retail tag of $140. The shoes will release on Nike SNKRS app and should be available in limited quantities at select Nike Basketball retailers.

