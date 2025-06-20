Phoenix Suns' all-time franchise leading scorer Devin Booker is still hungry to bring his team back to the NBA Finals and grant his adopted city of Phoenix their ultimate wish. Booker has remained true to the team that drafted him in 2015 and his affinity for the state of Arizona stretches far beyond just basketball. In his latest Nike Book 1 release, the “Iridescent” colorway pays tribute to the shimmering rocks and reflective nature of the Arizona desert.

The Nike Book 1 has been a powerhouse since its arrival to the market at the end of 2023. Devin Booker keeps it fresh with a new PE (player exclusive) colorway every few games, so the release possibilities for the sneaker are truly unlimited. With no word on an upcoming Nike Book 2 in the works, fans should have plenty of Nike Book 1 releases to choose from.

This won't be the first time Booker pays tribute to the state of Arizona, previously releasing “Sedona” and “Flagstaff” colorways earlier last year. This upcoming colorway adds a unique element and new aspect to the already timeless silhouette.

The newest Nike Book 1 arrives in a mostly black ensemble with mesh material covering the toebox and side panels, while tumbled leather covers the mudguard, heel, and eyelets. The shoes are based in a black midsole while sporting a glow-in-the-dark translucent outsole. The hallmark feature here is the iridescent and color-changing material along the Nike Swoosh and ankle collar. Black laces are stocked over a black tongue, finished with an all-black Nike Book tongue tag.

The Nike Book 1 “Iridescent” is set to release July 1, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $155. The shoe will arrive in adult sizing and will be available on Nike SNKRS app for the release. Given the recent ample stock of Nike Book 1 sneakers in circulation, you may be able to catch these at local Nike Basketball retailers.

