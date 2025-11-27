On Thursday evening, the Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road for a Thankgiving divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. While it's been somewhat of a lost season for the Bengals so far this year, this matchup will be noteworthy as it marks the return of quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been out of the lineup for Cincinnati since Week 3 with a toe injury.

Ahead of the game in Baltimore, more intel came out about just how Burrow will be able to soldier through the injury and return to the field.

“#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is back tonight, likely wearing a carbon fiber turf toe plate with his toe secure in his cleat. He beats the 3-month recovery timeline,” reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, when Burrow first went down with the injury on September 14, most sources reported that it would be at minimum three months before he was able to return to the lineup, meaning at least two weeks from now.

However, Burrow has evidently been progressing better than expected, and will hope to give a lifeless Bengals squad a kickstart on Thursday in Baltimore.

The bad news for Cincinnati is that the team has fallen essentially out of playoff contention in Burrow's absence, currently sitting at 3-8 on the season, and having shuffled through multiple quarterbacks, including Joe Flacco, over that timespan.

However, having Burrow back in the lineup should definitely help boost the morale of the team, if nothing else, heading into the stretch run of the season, even if they aren't able to end their ugly playoff drought in the process.

In any case, the Bengals and Ravens are slated to kick things off on Thanksgiving at 8:20 pm ET from Baltimore. The two teams will then meet again just two weeks later.