The Phoenix Suns might've unlocked a premier option next to Devin Booker, and it might not be Jalen Green. It could very well be Dillon Brooks.

After the latter was traded to Phoenix as a part of the Kevin Durant trade, it felt like a full-circle moment. During training camp, Brooks emphasized that Booker was the first Suns player he spoke to as soon as he was traded.

Now, they've played the preseason with one another after spending the offseason training. Following Sunday's preseason game in Macau, China, against the Brooklyn Nets, Brooks candidly shared his thoughts on the fit with the franchise guard.

“It’s been easy,” Brooks said. “My first call when I got traded was to Book, tryna get acquainted. He’s been like a big brother to me, taking me under his wing. Being able to play beside him and not be able to guard him is better for me.”

The Suns love Dillon Brooks playing with Devin Booker

The two players complement one another extremely well. Brooks can be the guy who does all the little things, and he does just that. However, he's improved his offensive game and has been efficient from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the team is in Booker's hands. He'll continue to operate as the team's primary scorer and facilitator. Having someone like Brooks can establish the gritty and tough identity of this Suns team.

It's only been three preseason games, but the fit also looks seamless. Brooks knows where to be in transition and how to space the floor for Booker.

That alone is a major advantage. The eye test can detect a lot, but a larger sample size will be needed to confirm how well the fit is.

The Suns will have their final preseason game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming from Macao isn't ideal, but there might be another chance for fans to see if the fit between Booker and Brooks is as good as the latter claims it to be.