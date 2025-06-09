With the Phoenix Suns hiring Jordan Ott to be the team's next head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer, the news garnered the attention of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. While the Suns hope Ott can lead to a positive new direction to bounce back after major disappointment, Green's words could be nice to hear for the team and fans alike.

Ott has been in the NBA since 2013, where he started as a video coordinator for the Atlanta Hawks and then became an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers, and finally the Cleveland Cavaliers. But even before the NBA, he was the video coordinator at Michigan State and helped train Green for his pre-draft workout when he was at the school, as he said on his self-titled show.

“Who trained me for the Draft, literally trained me for my pre-draft workout, was Jordan Ott,” Green said. “Jordan was the video coordinator at Michigan State, and he had been a GA before, then he left and took the video job at Penn State, came back and took it at Michigan State, and trained me for the NBA Draft.”

Draymond Green is rooting for the new Suns head coach Jordan Ott

Article Continues Below

While the new Suns head coach and Green have Michigan State ties, the same is said with owner Matt Ashiba, even though it's been reported they had not met before. There is no doubt that Green is rooting for Ott to succeed because of the connection with the Spartans.

“To watch somebody come from a video coordinator at Michigan State, GA, to like becoming a head coach in the NBA, so special,” Green said. “So I’m happy as hell for Jordon Ott, Mat Ishbia, Brian Gregory, all Spartans. Paul Rivers, Spartan, happy as hell for them. Shout out to Jordan, I think Phoenix got a great one, shout out to Jordan’s wife, Jordan.”

“They are the best. I was 16 years old, and to see him become a head coach in this league and just grind his way up, it’s absolutely incredible,” Green continued. “I know Phoenix got a great one. When you’re talking X’s and O’s, one of the best in the business.”

At any rate, Phoenix is looking to improve after finishing with a 36-46 record, which put them 11th in the Western Conference.