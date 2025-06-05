Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is set to begin his 11th NBA season in 2025-26, but team success has largely eluded him. During his first five years, the Suns struggled to find the right pieces around the 28-year-old, and Booker didn’t make his playoff debut until his sixth season.

Booker helped lead the Suns to the playoffs four seasons in a row, but the team's recent roster overhaul has hurt their competitiveness. Despite having big names like Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Phoenix has failed to regain the momentum it found in 2021—Booker’s postseason debut—when he teamed up with Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, and head coach Monty Williams.

Major changes are expected for the Suns this offseason, and with that in mind, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins weighed in on Devin Booker’s future with the team.

“He’s just starting his prime. His prime has been activated. This team is not going nowhere… I don’t want to ever get to the point where I look at him and call him a loser,” said the former NBA center.

Devin Booker and the Suns

After missing the playoffs in the 2024-25 season, the Phoenix Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer and wrapped up their coaching search by hiring former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Ott becomes the team’s fourth head coach in four years, and his hiring has drawn some criticism due to his ties to team owner Mat Ishbia’s alma mater, Michigan State.

Ott will be the eighth head coach Devin Booker has played under in his NBA career.

“But if he comes to a place where he’s okay with being, and not leveling up to go to an organization where you can actually can compete for a championship and you’re ready to just stay there for another rebuild, I got a problem with that,” Perkins continued.

One detail that emerged during the Suns’ coaching search was Devin Booker's involvement in the decision-making process. With the franchise likely to part ways with Kevin Durant this offseason, it made sense for the front office to prioritize Booker’s input as they aim to rebuild a contender around him.

However, Booker’s approval of the hire could have consequences for everyone involved. It’s reasonable to withhold judgment on Ott’s coaching skills—given that many insiders respect his offensive and defensive expertise—but if the experiment fails, the responsibility won’t rest just with management. Booker will bear significant accountability for the outcome as well.

As the Suns prepare to trade Kevin Durant, the returns from the deal will shape the franchise’s future. If the trade doesn’t deliver impactful talent or valuable draft picks, Booker may reconsider his commitment to the team. This decision goes beyond changing jerseys—it’s about defining his career path and securing his NBA legacy.