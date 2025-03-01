Kevin Durant is a big Bol Bol fan. The Phoenix Suns center has taken his team and the basketball world by storm over the past two weeks.

Ever since head coach Mike Budneholzer inserted him into the starting lineup, the Suns have reaped the rewards. Funny enough, the Suns head coach talked about Bol finding his inner confidence.

Safe to say, he's found it. In the 125-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Bol finished with 25 points and a career-high five-made threes. While the player of the game didn't speak to the media, his teammates were more than happy to do so.

For instance, Durant spoke to reporters in the locker room about what makes the center great.

“I think a lot of younger players can learn from how he approaches the game,” Durant said. “It’s not as glamorized and people don’t think that about Bol because he’s so quiet and unassuming. I'm just blown away at how hard he works, how much he cares, how much he wants to go out there and play well, how great of a teammate he is.

“I always want to make sure when I'm talking to you guys, I want to highlight that about him because not a lot of people talk about that side of his game.”

Fortunately for the new starter, it's not only his teammates noticing. Others around the NBA are noticing. After Shaquille O'Neal ate the nastiest bowl of cereal after Bol's dominant half, the Suns center was getting proper love.

Not to mention, O'Neal talked about Bol being similar to Victor Wembanyama in their skill sets.

Bol Bol is getting Kevin Durant and the Suns' attention

The former Oregon basketball star had, and still has promising traits. The size, versatility, and increased scoring output have made him a must-play for a struggling Suns team. Following the game, Budenholzer explained where Bol was making an impact on the floor.

“Right now, I mean everywhere, to be honest with you, but he's unique,” Budenholzer said. “Whenever he's played in the games, he's responded well and he has just a way about him. He kind of just plays basketball.

“He's got unique skills, and I think defensively he's helping us. There's rim protection; he's just a lot of good things. It's been impressive what he's been able to do.”

In his last three starts, he's scored 15+ points. Throughout the season though, it wasn't always that way. For instance, Bol had 10 DNPs, something that raised many questions. Regardless of any skepticism, he proved that all he needed was an opportunity.

As a result, he's thrived in it. In five games as a starter, Bol is averaging 19.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks, according to StatMuse. It was quite strange when he was named a starter but Budenholzer knew what he was doing.

Other Suns besides Kevin Durant see Bol Bol's work ethic

Much of the success stems from what they do off the court. Luckily for Phoenix, they've typically had a history of bringing in high-character and high-energy players.

While Bol has a stoic demeanor, it hasn't always been pretty. For instance, Gilbert Arenas called him “a pretty girl with a bad attitude.” Character goes a long way in a plethora of teams, and Bol understands that more than anyone.

He's been the same person every day, regardless if he knows he will play or he won't. Budenholzer elaborated more on his characteristics.

“He comes in with a kind of a good spirit every day,” Budenholzer said. “He's somebody you want to be around and kept his head up. I think we need to be better on the boards. We need to be better around the rim protecting it. We need to shoot more threes.

“He's a guy that has a lot of those skill sets. So, I think he's been a good addition. He's been helping us.”

The Suns will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in front of their home crowd. Phoenix can continue to ride the hot hand entering the game with Bol. Either way, he's made his impact and will continue to do so.