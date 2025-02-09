On the heels of a back-to-back set, Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol made the most of his opportunity against the Denver Nuggets. He dropped 19 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in 30 minutes, all of which were season-highs. Bol has had a career resurgence since being with the Suns.

Every time he stepped on the floor, the fans went ballistic. They truly went crazy after Bol pulled an All-Star Game move.

He made a behind-the-back pass that led to a wide-open Damion Lee 3-pointer. Not to mention, the barrage of blocked shots had fans eager for more. Bol's performance was the result of many factors. Both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal missed the Suns last two games with respective injuries, he stepped up.

On Friday, he had 12 points and three blocks in 24 minutes off the bench. Even with minimal time in between games, the former Oregon basketball star stood out. These last two games have made head coach Mike Budenholzer re-think how he'll use Bol going forward.

“I mean it's interesting, I think obviously he's been around our group for a while, and I think there's a lot of confidence from his teammates,” Budenholzer said postgame. “So I think that really helps him, and he has a quiet way about it, but I think there is a lot of inner confidence.

“It's been good for him to get the opportunity, be ready for the opportunity, and take advantage of the opportunity,” Budenholzer continued. “Bol's certainly been impressive and I think earned it. We have to seriously consider how we can keep him in games and see how he can impact games.”

The second-year Phoenix center has been in and out of the rotation. Although he's had a variety of DNPs and sporadic playing time, he's taken advantage when given an opportunity and has provided a spark. He's also been a fan-favorite for more than simply his skill.

Bol Bol's confidence has made Suns think more about playing him

Even though Budenholzer has been set with his eight-nine man rotation, Bol is slowly but surely inserting his name into the conversation. His inner confidence shined on Saturday. In addition to that behind-the-back pass, he took a variety of shots, as well as using his ball handling skills.

Also, his off-ball play made an impression. He excelled on pick-and-pop scenarios throughout Saturday's game. Point guard Tyus Jones saw Bol stand out in those areas. Jones explained that the center has been yearning for this moment.

“Be ready when his name is called for an opportunity,” Jones said. “He affects the game in so many different ways. He's so unique. He uses his length extremely well. He can shoot the 3, grab offensive rebounds, blocks, being active on defense. So, he just affects the game in so many different ways. I'm just proud of him for staying ready for when his opportunity came.”

Will Suns reward Bol Bol's performance?

Although Durant, Beal, and Grayson Allen take up significant minutes, two solid performances are making the team look at all options. At 7-foot-2, he presents a unique skill set, as Jones mentioned. The shot-blocking, length, and versatility make him a legitimate rotation piece.

While there are still some struggles, he brings a different energy than what's accustomed. Budenholzer again explained how not just Bol, but the deep bench players are capitalizing on the moment.

“A lot of guys got an opportunity tonight,” Budenholzer said. “We felt like we needed the whole roster. Damion Lee and Bol, taking advantage. Especially last night, it was really good, now it's can you do it again and he did it again tonight, so, really proud of how he's playing, how he's impacting the game.”

Will Bol receive extended playing time? After previous Suns head coach Frank Vogel gave an encouraging hint at Bol having more minutes last season, it could happen. Still, no one knows. But the Suns center unlocking his inner confidence has pondered the question, that might be answered sooner rather than later.