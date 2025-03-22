If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That might be the mantra for the Phoenix Suns All-Star forward Kevin Durant after he dropped 42 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a masterful performance that helped the Suns pick up a 123-112 win over the team with the best record in the NBA so far this season.

Durant scored 19 of his 42 points in the third quarter. Most of his made shots came from isolation sets, further serving as a reminder of his elite scoring abilities. While the Cavs hit a new low against the Suns, the main culprit was Durant.

Simply put, Durant is one of the best scorers the game has ever seen. His 6-foot-10 size allows him to rise up over anyone, and with his increased physicality, he's shown more confidence in the low post against smaller players. Unsurprisingly, Durant liked what he saw matchup-wise against the Cavs in this contest.

“I like that I was precise and went straight into my movements,” Durant said. “They felt comfortable switching Jarrett Allen onto me, I felt comfortable driving at him, Evan Mobley. I felt like I could get an advantage to the rim on them.”

“We got to give the guys off the bench credit. Tyus (Jones), Royce (O'Neale), and Cody (Martin) came in and just provided a spark for us that we needed.”

While Phoenix's offensive system involves a plethora of ball movement and spacing, the All-NBA forward pulled some tricks out of his bag. He's too skilled for forwards, but too big for guards. It's a lethal combination that the Cavs endured on Friday night. With Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley drawing the primary assignment of guarding Durant, head coach Mike Budenholzer simply dialed up isolation plays for him and let him cook.

What did the other Suns think of Kevin Durant's 42-point performance?

In his first season with the Suns, Budenholzer has had the opportunity to coach Durant. Like many of Durant's other head coaches, the compliments have come flying in for the superstar forward.

While Durant and Budenholzer have worked out some issues, the respect between the two is real. Many times this season, Budenholzer has explained how Durant is one of the best shot-makers he has ever been around.

After Friday's game, he made sure to give his flowers once again to the All-NBA forward.

“He was phenomenal,” Budenholzer said. “Those are some great defenders that he’s going against. There are some nights where just he can get to his spots get to his shots and score at a high rate. He was special tonight.”

With his 42 points, Durant secured his second 40+ point game of the season. The last one came against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 21, where the team lost at home 133-125.

Now, this performance might feel better for the Suns All-Star. They've won four out of their last five games, despite facing the toughest remaining schedule in the league.

At the same time, Durant has been playing an exceptional amount of minutes. While the scoring will always be there, finding a balance is key.

If the Suns can secure more lopsided victories in any way, shape, or form, Kevin Durant might need it more than he knows. Although his production has been consistent this season, health is wealth.

To secure a play-in spot, they will need all hands on deck. That includes more performances like these from Durant, but also making sure that he is healthy should be a top priority down the stretch.