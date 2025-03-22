The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially lost their way. The Cavs' 123-112 defeat to the Phoenix Suns marked Cleveland's fourth consecutive loss, the longest skid of their season. A team that once seemed poised for a deep playoff run is suddenly floundering, searching for answers that Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs can’t seem to find.

From the opening tip, this game felt like a lost cause for Cleveland. The Suns seized control early and never let up, building a lead that hovered around double digits for most of the night. The Cavs made a few desperate attempts at a comeback, but the deficit never shrank below seven points. Even that margin felt misleading—the Suns were in command from start to finish.

Kevin Durant was electric, torching Cleveland with 42 points in a vintage scoring performance. Whether he was left open due to a blown rotation or simply hitting impossible shots over good defense, it didn’t matter—he got whatever he wanted. But this loss wasn’t just about Durant’s brilliance; it was about Cleveland’s complete lack of fight on both ends of the floor.

Donovan Mitchell has failed to deliver for the Cavs

It’s not just one player struggling, but Donovan Mitchell’s continued offensive woes have become a glaring issue. Against Phoenix, he delivered his worst performance of the season, scoring just seven points on 2-of-18 shooting, including 0-of-8 from three-point range. He didn’t make his first field goal until the final 17 seconds of the first half. For a player expected to lead this team through adversity, he instead looked completely out of rhythm, forcing shots and failing to make an impact in other areas.

This isn’t an isolated incident. Mitchell hasn’t shot above 50% from the field since late February and hasn’t been above that mark from beyond the arc since February 23. Every star goes through cold spells, but this one has been particularly brutal. While he’s proven capable of bouncing back when it matters most, the Cavs can’t afford to wait until the playoffs for him to rediscover his form. They need him now, and he simply hasn’t delivered.

Cleveland is lacking focus on either end of the floor

Effort and execution are not the same thing. The Cavs might be playing hard, but they are not playing smart. Their lack of focus has ensured that any energy they expend is ultimately wasted. A prime example? Their disastrous attempt at a 2-3 zone defense against Phoenix. Time and time again, Cavs defenders lost track of their assignments. De’Andre Hunter was caught out of position, allowing consecutive open threes. Durant was left wide open on multiple possessions. It was a defensive disaster.

Offensively, the lack of discipline was just as evident. Careless turnovers led to easy Phoenix fast breaks. Sloppy passing disrupted any rhythm they tried to establish. Darius Garland finished with a team-high 18 points, but it never felt like he was in control of the game. Ty Jerome added 16 off the bench, yet the offense remained disjointed and uninspired.

The Cavs have lost all momentum from their previous 16-game winning streak. For weeks, they looked unstoppable. Now, they look lost. What’s missing? A spark from anyone. Evan Mobley had a decent second half against the Kings earlier in the week, but outside of that, it has been weeks since a Cavs player put together a dominant offensive performance.

Someone has to step up. Whether it’s Mitchell snapping out of his funk, Garland taking command, or a role player catching fire from deep, this team needs an offensive explosion to wake them up. Right now, everything is stuck in the mud. The ball movement is stagnant. The energy is flat. The confidence is shot. And until something changes, this team will continue to slide.

The Cavs are at an unexpected crossroads

The Cavs still hold the best record in the Eastern Conference at 56-14, but this recent stretch has raised serious concerns. They’ve fallen two games behind Oklahoma City for the league’s best overall record, and their once-dominant aura has vanished. The road trip has been particularly unkind, with losses to the Clippers, Kings, and now Suns highlighting just how out of sync they have become.

After the game, one player sarcastically quipped about the media overreacting to their struggles. Maybe they’re right. Perhaps this is just a blip on the radar. Maybe Mitchell will snap out of it. Maybe the defense will regain its identity and they’ll find that spark before it’s too late.

Or maybe this is a sign of something deeper. Maybe the warning signs that have been creeping in all season are finally catching up to them. Maybe this team isn’t as invincible as they once seemed.

Either way, one thing is clear: the Cavs need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. Because right now, they don’t look like a championship contender. They look like a team on the verge of unraveling.