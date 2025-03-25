Typically, NBA players will always appreciate and respect one another. That statement applies to Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.

After Durant made another All-Star game, he has no signs of slowing down. Not to mention, he recently won the Western Conference Player of the Week for his efforts.

Nonetheless, when speaking to reporters before the game, Rivers detailed during his pregame press conference what makes Durant so great at his age.

I asked Doc Rivers, who has coached against Kevin Durant since 2007, about KD still growing parts of his game at age 36 “He’s improved his 3-point shooting this year. I think we always believed he could do that, he just preferred the in-between game more.” pic.twitter.com/FuytThMU3b — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Well, he's improving his three-point shooting this year,” Rivers said. I think we've always believed he could do that. He just preferred the in-between game more, and I think Bud (Mike Budenholzer) has done a good job of getting them to mix it up more.

“He's progressed through his career. I mean, it's amazing, the ages they are, and they're still working on their game, they're still trying to add to their game. It just tells you how much they love the game.”

Even with an Achilles injury, many thought that he was done. However, Durant has been anything but. After the Suns landed Durant in a blockbuster trade, it shook the NBA world.

While there hasn't been an NBA Finals or conference finals appearance, it doesn't discredit his impact and skill. So far with Phoenix, he is averaging the highest three-point percentage of his career (42.1%).

Doc Rivers loves what Suns' Kevin Durant is doing

It's not only Durant who is excelling at his age. One of the most notable superstars is LeBron James. The latter recently eclipsed 50,000 total career points (regular season and the playoffs).

As Rivers mentioned, he said it's amazing that guys are that dedicated to the game. Plenty of Durant's teammates and coaches will say the same thing.

He is a bonafide gym rat who truly loves the game of basketball. Even in the 2024-25 season, he continued to make history. For example, Durant surpassed the 30,000 point mark in front of the Suns faithful.

Both teams are aiming to solidify their spots in the playoffs. For Milwaukee, they will hope to secure a four or five seed. The recent struggle hasn't helped in the slightest.

On the flip side, the Suns needed to defeat the Dallas Mavericks earlier in March and did just that. However, they will need some good luck on their side.

If Phoenix finishes the season with the same record than Dallas, then they are in the play-in. With the toughest remaining schedule in the league though, matters are more difficult.

Either way, Durant will continue to do his thing as he has all season, barring any injury. Coaches across the league, and even players alike, will admire his brilliance and longevity.