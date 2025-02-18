The 2025 NBA All-Star Game returned to the Bay Area for the first time since 2000, when Oakland hosted the exhibition back in 2000. It was not only a big night for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, but also for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Curry won the All-Star Game MVP award, but he and Durant both received great ovations from fans in the Bay Area.

Kevin Durant speaks on Warriors fans at NBA All-Star Weekend

Kevin Durant played three very successful years with the Golden State Warriors, winning NBA championships in 2017 and 2018 before falling two games shy in 2019, mostly due to suffering a torn Achilles tendon.

Durant's departure from Golden State and the subsequent coverage around why he left ranged from reports of beef with teammate Draymond Green to rumors that he didn't get the love he thought he would from Warriors fans.

While the Suns' star has spoken on those rumors in the past, the 15-time NBA All-Star spoke with ClutchPoints after Sunday's NBA All-Star Game and addressed the loud ovation he received from fans in the Bay Area.

“I always felt the love from the fans in the Bay Area,” Kevin Durant told ClutchPoints. “Never thought for a second that I ain’t get no love out here. And I heard people saying that I might not feel that love and I didn't know it was this much love, but everywhere I go all around the world, countries have Warriors fans. And they always showed me love. Of course I heard [the cheers]. Especially Oracle, that’s my home. We had a lot of great memories in the Bay Area so we have a tight relationship, the fans and myself.”

The NBA All-Star Game also provided a rare opportunity for Kevin Durant to team up with former Warriors and USA Basketball teammate Stephen Curry, and it did not disappoint.

“It's just so easy to play with Steph [Curry],” the Suns forward added. “He doesn't demand the ball, he doesn't have a demanding personality. He just plays within the flow of the game and those are the types of players that are easy to play with.”

During Durant's three years as a Warrior, he averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game on 52.4 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent from three.

In 48 playoff appearances, including 10 NBA Finals games, Durant averaged 29.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game on 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 39.5 percent from three.

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors reportedly had framework in place for a trade that would send Durant back to the Bay Area ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, but the deal ultimately fell apart. The Warriors then proceeded to trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, pairing him up with Curry and Draymond Green.

In 41 appearances this season, Durant averaged 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game for the Phoenix Suns on 53.2 percent shooting from the field and 40.4 percent from three.

The Warriors and Suns will play one final time this season in Phoenix on April 8, 2025.